Charles Leclerc Gets Justice a Year and a Half Later as Criminals Finally Get Jail-Time

Charles Leclerc finally received justice a year and a half later as the criminals received jail time for stealing the Monegasque’s Richard Mille watch worth more than $2.1 million. According to eurosport.it, the Court of Lucca gave significant sentences to three of the four members of the gang.

Two of them received jail time of 10 years and eight months for their direct involvement in stealing the watch. Meanwhile, the third subject, a woman, received jail time of six years and five months for stopping Leclerc by giving the excuse of wanting to click a selfie.

As for the fourth member, he still awaits trial since he chose the ordinary procedure. The report adds that a month later, the watch was found in Spain and resold for $217,000.

When it comes to the gang, it is pertinent to note that Leclerc was not the only victim. Two members of the gang were also accused of a theft that took place in August 2021 in Forte de Marmi.

The members were accused of stealing an 80s watch from a French woman by threatening her with a gun. Furthermore, the same men were also accused of another attempted failed robbery of watches from wealthy tourists in Viareggio.

Meanwhile, Leclerc has not been the only F1 driver who has been a victim of a robbery. His Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz was also robbed earlier this year in Milan. However, the Spaniard recovered his watch quickly by chasing down the thieves himself.

Carlos Sainz recovered his $620,000 watch from thieves in Milan

According to The Sun (as quoted by gpfans.com), a few members of the public were the first to realize that Carlos Sainz had been robbed of his $620,000 Richard Mille watch. Soon after, the Ferrari driver chased down the thieves and successfully managed to recover his precious watch.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two suspects. The swift action from the police was required to ensure that the perpetrators did not get away.

Ever since both Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been victims of robberies, they have been more careful with their belongings. Fans have often also spotted how the Monegasque guards his belongings when he clicks pictures with his supporters.