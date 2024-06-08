Fernando Alonso Explains F1 Has Lost the ‘Heroic Thing’ It Had When the Spaniard Debuted

42-year-old Fernando Alonso is the most experienced driver on the current F1 grid, nearing 400 races this year. After competing across 20 seasons at the very pinnacle of motor racing, the Spaniard has seen this sport change. According to him, it has lost its inherent heroicness.

Discussing his illustrious career, the #14 driver took a peek at the past. As he explained, Alonso does not feel sad about how the sport has progressed. However, the paddock of today is very different than the paddock he had to brave back during his debut season in 2001.

The Times quoted Alonso as explaining, “I remember when I made my debut and I came to an event, I saw this respect towards me and I was one of those heroes that drove these super-fast cars. Now when there is a young driver that makes their debut at 16 or 17 years old, it seems that it is easier for everyone. We lost a little bit of that heroic thing we had before.”

After two world championships and 32 Grand Prix victories to his name, Fernando Alonso has carved out a legacy for himself as one of the sport’s greats. Now, his resolve to still keep pushing and chasing his elusive third world championship keeps him motivated.

Alonso also explained how he had not changed much over the years. His passion for driving is something that still keeps him going. And with Aston Martin, he’s ensured that he leaves a long-lasting championship legacy.

Fernando Alonso feels at home with Aston Martin

Alonso’s move to Aston Martin was criticized by many fans and pundits alike. However, since 2023, the #14 driver has been spearheading the charge at the Silverstone-based team. As he revealed, the marginal gains he’s been making are now starting to bear fruit for his team.

Alonso explained, “My English, and the way you communicate with the team, is much more developed now. I’m much more up to speed than when I was world champion [in 2005 and 2006]. Maybe I was a faster driver but I could not help the team with sponsors or all of the external things.”

Recently, Fernando Alonso signed a long-term contract extension with Aston Martin. This would see him with the team at the very least into the 2026 regulations reset. And on more than one occasion, he’s signaled that vote of confidence in the title ambitions of the team.