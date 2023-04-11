Fernando Alonso Future: How Much Longer Does the Aston Martin Star Plan to Race in F1?

At 41, Fernando Alonso is the oldest F1 driver on the current grid. He has over two decades of experience in F1, having debuted at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix.

With 358 race starts to his name, the Spaniard is also the most experienced driver of all time. During his illustrious two-decades-long career, the 41-year-old has won 32 races and finished on the podium on 101 occasions. Moreover, he is also a double world champion, having won the title in 2005 and 2006 with Renault.

Despite such staggering career stats, Alonso is hungry for more, as he aims to win his third title. Since the Aston Martin star will turn 42 this July, it begs the question of how much longer he plans to race in F1.

Fernando Alonso future: When does Spaniard plan to retire?

While speaking to his sponsor, Bang & Olufsen in an interview (as quoted by sport.de), Alonso was asked about how much longer he plans to race. In response, he stated with a smile, “I would like to know that too”.

The Spaniard then added that he was not sure about the same as when he entered F1 in 2001, he only planned to stay in the sport for 7-8 years. Then after he won two championships in 2005 and 2006, he thought of racing for another year or two.

And now despite having the longest-ever career in F1, Alonso added that he continues to ‘feel fresh.’ The Spaniard then concluded his remarks by stating that he still believes he has a few years left in him and will work hard to win his third title in this duration.

Alonso kick starts 2023 season with three podiums

After several disappointing years in F1, Fernando Alonso finally seems to have made the right decision by joining Aston Martin. Since the British outfit finished seventh in the Constructors’ Championship last season, he himself has admitted on various occasions how surprised he has been with the team’s pace.

The earliest signs in the season seem to suggest that Aston Martin has produced the second-fastest car, only behind reigning champions Red Bull. Alonso himself has had a dream start to his life at Aston Martin as he has finished on the podium in all three races of the season so far.

Consequently, because of his results, the Spaniard has scored 45 points and finds himself third in the championship, behind only the two Red Bull drivers. The 41-year-old is nine points behind Sergio Perez and another 15 points behind reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Since Alonso already seems to be fighting for podiums, he will now hope that Aston Martin can produce a car soon enough that is capable of fighting for wins and championships.