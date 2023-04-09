Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s Strained Relationship Closely Monitored by Fernando Alonso In Pursuit of Personal Ambition

May 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Belgian-Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico listen to the U.S national anthem from the field prior to throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the game between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez shared their first heated exchange during the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. Verstappen suffered a reliability issue during the qualifying sessions, spoiling his weekend. The Dutchman was unhappy with his teammate securing the pole position and race win.

Verstappen was ordered by his team not to push for the fastest lap, which he did not pay heed to. This way the two-time champion retained the championship lead by a one point gap between him and Perez.

The Red Bull drivers blamed miscommunication to be the reason for the issue. However, the two have already shown remnants of tensions from last year’s race in Brazil.

Assassins mentality. Verstappen leads the championship by 1-point over teammate Checo Perez because of the fastest lap point. pic.twitter.com/jhCNhoYJw0 — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) March 19, 2023

If the rivalry between the duo grows then it would be one of the biggest flare-ups since Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton’s beef between 2013-2016. Though, a situation like that would benefit Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso paying close attention to the heated environment at Red Bull

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez seem to have sorted their issues after the Saudi Arabian GP. However, Fernando Alonso believes any future tensions between the two stand to benefit Aston Martin.

The Spaniard has secured consecutive third-place finishes in the opening 3 races. Aston Martin has a competitive car this season, but it’s not in the same league as the RB19.

The Spaniard himself has been chasing his first race win since the 2013 Spanish GP. Nevertheless, Alonso claims the much-hyped 33rd victory will surely come by if fortunes side with his team, and things go south between the Red Bull duo.

Can the 33 arrive? ALONSO : “If there is a massacre…” pic.twitter.com/8qEmvaq6Gv — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) April 2, 2023

Alonso told, “The 33rd that has been talked about so much. Hopefully, we get there but we have to be realistic. We know that the Red Bulls are too far ahead now.”

Regardless, the Spaniard stated the tensions in the Red Bull camp could aid the Silverstone-based team. He said, “Anything can happen! A reliability problem, a touch between them. We know there has been a lot of talk about them having a hot environment, so we will pay attention.”

Will tensions boil between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez?

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are aware that they are driving the fastest car on the grid. The two know there is an equal chance to win races and the championship but they are also each other’s biggest threat this season.

While both drivers have signed a truce after the flare-up in Jeddah, tensions could arise especially if the championship is involved. Fans who watched the 2022 Brazilian GP are aware of to what extent it could go.

In that race, Verstappen defied team orders to let Perez through to claim P6. The Mexican was battling for P2 in the championship and had he secured 6th in Sao Paolo, he would have secured the position.

Verstappen’s dissent stems from his teammate’s crash in that year’s Monaco GP. Perez crashed in the dying minutes of qualifying, preventing the 2x champion from improving his time and claiming pole. Red Bull however claims they will not prefer Verstappen over Checo. The team will continue to let the two race.