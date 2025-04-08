Fernando Alonso Gives Initial Review of His $2.5 Million ‘Art on Wheels’

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team reacts during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez | Credits: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Since joining Aston Martin in 2023, Fernando Alonso has become the face of its flagship project—the creation and promotion of the Valiant, one of the finest road cars produced by the iconic British brand.

On the brand’s 110th anniversary, the team had launched Valor, a car meant to be awe-inspiring. But the Spaniard was not particularly happy with it, since he wanted something more ‘extreme’ and track-ready. So, taking up the huge responsibility on his shoulders, Alonso set off on designing the car along with engineers of the Silverstone-based team. And a year later, the Valiant was born.

With a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Valiant can generate 705 horsepower. It’s also made of carbon fiber to reduce overall weight and can reach speeds of over 200 mph. Adding to its exquisite features is the fact that only 38 units have been manufactured, making it extremely pricey at $2.5 million.

But with Alonso being one of the brains behind the whole project, it’s only natural that he’d get his hands on one.

Unsurprisingly, the two-time world champion’s review was overwhelmingly positive. He took to Instagram to share a picture of the car on his story with the caption, “1 of only 38 ever made. The beast. Manual V12 engine. Art on wheels.”

Fernando Alonso posts about Valiant pic.twitter.com/mdh3whf7LN — F1 Library (@dnf_fastest) April 8, 2025

Alonso simply didn’t need to be too articulate to explain how much he loves the car.

This wasn’t the first time the Oviedo-born driver had spoken fondly of the Valiant. During its reveal in Monaco last September—before he had even driven the car—Alonso wrote on Instagram, “The more I see the Valiant, the more I like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial)

Since getting his hands on the car, Alonso has driven the Valiant multiple times. He was most recently spotted behind the wheel on the streets of Monaco last month, and also led an exhibition in Paris showcasing the car.

Fernando Alonso with the new Aston Martin Valiant in Monaco pic.twitter.com/XBszuZ16Tl — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) March 27, 2025

As one of the biggest names in F1, Alonso’s role as a brand ambassador for Aston Martin’s road cars holds significant commercial value. He has also promoted the Valkyrie, another top-tier sports car designed by their new technical mastermind, Adrian Newey.