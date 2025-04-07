Fernando Alonso Boasts His ‘Bespoke’ $2.5M Aston Martin in Monaco and Paris

One of the most iconic car manufacturers in the world, Aston Martin has released a plethora of multi-million dollar beauties over the years. However, none of them had previously been commissioned by a two-time world champion until Fernando Alonso took over the Valiant Project.

Aston Martin returned to F1 in 2021, thanks to Lawrence Stroll’s vision to make the Silverstone-based outfit (formerly known as Racing Point) the best team on the grid. And while that’s yet to materialize, Stroll and Aston Martin have, at least, created some extremely memorable supercars—none more so than the Valiant.

Costing $2.5 million, the Valiant has an all-carbon fiber body with a 745 PS 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine and can travel at a top speed of 202 mph (225 kph). Its production has also been limited to just 38 units worldwide.

Naturally, Alonso got his hands on one of those, which was delivered to his home in Monaco last year. In March, the Spaniard was spotted driving it on the streets of the principality—something Aston Martin recently revealed.

An Instagram post on the British team’s handle confirmed the same, and further revealed that Alonso presented the same car at a show in Paris this past weekend. The caption read:

“Valiant’s visionary, @fernandoalo_oficial, unleashes his bespoke rear winged titan at @astonmartinmonaco and @thecollectionparis.”

Alonso has been actively promoting the Valiant ever since he got his hands on the beast. The project is close to his heart—one he took on after feeling unsatisfied with the Aston Martin Valour, the car originally released to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary.

The Oviedo-born driver wanted a more “extreme and track-ready” version of the car—something he got with the Valiant, which he seems genuinely pleased with. Sadly, the same can’t be said about the car he drives for a living.

On track disappointment mounts for Alonso

In the first half of 2023, when Aston Martin was racking up podiums with Alonso for fun, the veteran’s thirst for success appeared to be reignited. He finished in the top-three eight times that year, and was eyeing a title challenge in the coming years.

However, it all went downhill for Aston Martin from there.

2024 was a disappointing year, with the team finishing fifth in the standings—374 points behind fourth-placed Mercedes. And 2025, for now, feels like it could be even worse.

After three rounds, Aston Martin has managed just 10 points—none of which have come from Alonso. He suffered DNFs in the first two races and finished 11th in Japan last weekend, adding to his growing frustration. The car doesn’t look competitive enough to consistently fight for points either, suggesting that Aston Martin could be in for a long and challenging season ahead.

That said, Aston Martin likely threw in the towel for 2025 even before the season began. Their aim has always been to master next year’s regulation changes, for which they also roped in Adrian Newey, one of the best car designers in F1 history.

Alonso has also admitted to being excited about the Briton’s arrival, and has pinned Aston Martin’s title hopes on what the 66-year-old brings to the table.

“With Adrian Newey, it’s only natural that Aston Martin is a team to be reckoned with. We’re all excited,” he said in an interview last year.