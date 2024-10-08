mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Once Snitched on Carlos Sainz After Spain’s Victory Over England

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Carlos Sainz & Fernando Alonso

Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 2024 European Soccer Championship final was played between Spain and England—two teams with heavy representation among drivers in the paddock. Unfortunately for Bristol-born driver Lando Norris, Spain emerged victorious.

To make matters worse for him, someone played a prank and left a note on his car that read, “2-1 Viva Espana.”

One thing was clear, it was left behind by an F1 driver. Reporters and journalists didn’t take a lot of time to narrow the suspects down to Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz— the two Spaniards on the grid.

When Alonso was asked if he was the one who left the note in Norris’ car, the Oviedo-born driver denied it. Instead, he quickly snitched on his compatriot.

“No, not me! There is another Spaniard…so, not me for sure!” Alonso hinted at the only other Spanish racing driver on the current F1 grid—Sainz.

Given the history between Norris and Sainz, it wouldn’t come as a surprise that the #55 driver would pull such a prank against the Briton. They were teammates at McLaren from 2019 to 2020, quickly forming one of the most iconic bromances in the sport.

Norris, an ardent fan of the English soccer team, was confident that the Three Lions would bring the Euros trophy ‘home’ this season. Unfortunately for the McLaren driver, Spain won 2-1. He witnessed the heartbreak firsthand, as he was present at the Olympiastadion for the final alongside Mercedes’ George Russell.

Russell showed his support after the game, despite his disappointment. “Hold your heads high, England. Our time will come,” he wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, Sainz and Alonso, who are both passionate soccer fans supporting Spain and Real Madrid, relished their team’s triumph. Sainz also took to Instagram to celebrate their victory, writing, “What a day! We are the champions of Europe!!!” 

