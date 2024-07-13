Lando Norris Back to Cheering for England in Euros Despite $180,000 Trauma From Last Time

The 2024 Euros championship will be decided in Berlin on Sunday night. After a grueling set of fixtures, England and Spain emerged as the two teams who will fight it out to emerge as the continental champions. Lando Norris, who is a staunch supporter of the Three Lions, has already made his arrangements to be present at the Olympiastadion Berlin for the finals.

Norris came onto his official Instagram account to announce his arrival in Berlin. He posted a picture of touching down at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport. He would be attending the final on Sunday and is confident that England will win. The 24-year-old wrote that he is “ready for the boys to bring it home”.

The last time that Norris headed to a Euro final to support England ended in misery for the #4 driver. Back during the 2020 finals at Wembley, Norris not only saw England being defeated by Italy but was also caught in an unfortunate incident where he was robbed of his $180,000 Richard Mille timepiece.

Norris would be hoping for a better outing for himself and the English national team this time around. Coming into the final, Spain are, however, the favorites. England have only managed to win only four matches. On the other hand, Spain have won every game they’ve played in the tournament.

F1 friends may become rivals for one night as England takes on Spain

While Norris will be cheering on for England, his best mate Carlos Sainz will be supporting his home country Spain. Spain does indeed have quite a few supporters in the Formula 1 paddock. Alongside Carlos Sainz, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will also be supporting the Spanish national side.

“Spanish guy and an Italian team, and we have a team dinner tonight with a big screen” Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso give their predictions for Spain vs Italy in the Euros! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/weMt8FA5Ia — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 20, 2024

But the biggest divide would be within the Mercedes camp. British driver George Russell will be firmly in England’s corner. However, his Spanish-born girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, would be supporting Spain.