Lando Norris Back to Cheering for England in Euros Despite $180,000 Trauma From Last Time

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

The 2024 Euros championship will be decided in Berlin on Sunday night. After a grueling set of fixtures, England and Spain emerged as the two teams who will fight it out to emerge as the continental champions. Lando Norris, who is a staunch supporter of the Three Lions, has already made his arrangements to be present at the Olympiastadion Berlin for the finals.

Norris came onto his official Instagram account to announce his arrival in Berlin. He posted a picture of touching down at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport. He would be attending the final on Sunday and is confident that England will win. The 24-year-old wrote that he is “ready for the boys to bring it home”.

The last time that Norris headed to a Euro final to support England ended in misery for the #4 driver. Back during the 2020 finals at Wembley, Norris not only saw England being defeated by Italy but was also caught in an unfortunate incident where he was robbed of his $180,000 Richard Mille timepiece.

Norris would be hoping for a better outing for himself and the English national team this time around. Coming into the final, Spain are, however, the favorites. England have only managed to win only four matches. On the other hand, Spain have won every game they’ve played in the tournament.

F1 friends may become rivals for one night as England takes on Spain

While Norris will be cheering on for England, his best mate Carlos Sainz will be supporting his home country Spain. Spain does indeed have quite a few supporters in the Formula 1 paddock. Alongside Carlos Sainz, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will also be supporting the Spanish national side.

But the biggest divide would be within the Mercedes camp. British driver George Russell will be firmly in England’s corner. However, his Spanish-born girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, would be supporting Spain.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

