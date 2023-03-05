Fernando Alonso Podium: 2xTime World Champion Declares His Return to Championship Challenge; F1 Twitter Goes Frenzy

In massively improved Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso clicked stories of the Silverstone-based team, raising the hopes of F1 fans around this alliance. Many even claim them to be dark horses and can bring an upshift in the top order of the championship.

Several experts claimed that the Spaniard could pick up a podium in the first race of the season in Bahrain. That has come out to be true, as Alonso secured his first podium since 2021 and gave them an impactful start to this year’s campaign.

The podium came to them after the Spaniard had a tough fight within the order and, in the end, finally beat his Carlos Sainz to fetch P3 in the final classification.

Also read: Fernando Alonso Whispers Secret Message to Crippled Teammate Lance Stroll for Killing Mercedes F1 Glory

F1 Twitter reacts to first Fernando Alonso success

At 41, Alonso showed that he still has a massive calibre in him to have his claim in the championship fight. His podium-winning exhibition has only fuelled the excitement among F1 fans. As finally, people can purely believe that Aston Martin is indeed on an upward trajectory.

Moreover, the last two weeks have also been relishing for the Spaniard. The two-time world champion, after a decade, is finally going competitive in the championship. Now, it remains to be seen how’ll he take his shots.

Meanwhile, several F1 fans took to the internet to see the incredible performance by Alonso. Many reacted to Alonso’s cheeky comment: “Yes, Bye Bye,” after he overtook Sainz.

Yeah, Fernando Alonso is back 😅 pic.twitter.com/49G5KZVwth — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 5, 2023

I’m sorry, but Fernando Alonso getting a podium on his debut with a new team and a new engine at age 41 is some goat shit ngl. — H. (@Revcide) March 5, 2023

But this is Aston Martin’s day to celebrate, as they have amassed 25 points from the race. Their next challenge is the Jeddah Corniche circuit as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lines up next.

Loving the car

Alonso had a terrific performance in the AMR23. The Spaniard couldn’t resist but admit to his team on the radio that he loved the car’s seamless performances.

If the two-time world champion, who has struggled over the past few years, claims that after the first race of the year, the word should be believed. Ultimately, the F1 side is actually living up to the believed trajectory.

Alonso is actually able to beat Lewis Hamilton head-to-head. So, it must be a warning side to the Silver Arrows, who initially aimed to get back in the championship fight. But now can see a demotion in the F1 standings by the end of this year.

Also read: What Happened to Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain GP 2023?