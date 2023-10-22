Fernando Alonso Predicts a Pointless 2023 US GP as Aston Martin Make Fatal Developmental Error

The 2023 US Grand Prix weekend started on an optimistic note for Aston Martin fans. The Silverstone-based team brought an all-important upgrade package to the Circuit of the Americas and were hoping to claw back some pace that they had lost through the season. However, after FP1 and Qualifying, Fernando Alonso delivered a grave verdict while slamming the approach taken by his team, per RacingNews365.com.

At the start of the season, Alonso was being touted as the only man capable of dethroning Max Verstappen. While Alonso’s inherent talents haven’t disappeared since the AMR23 has been consistently out-paced and out-developed by their rivals. Hence, the Spaniard has all but forgotten about getting his 33rd-race win. Now, the 42-year-old from Oviedo is scrapping for points.

Other teams around Aston Martin have been working tirelessly to make strides in terms of their 2023 challengers. Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have all succeeded in this endeavor. Be that as it may, the British team, rather than following the footsteps of the competition, has seemingly taken two steps back with the overhauled AMR23.

Fernando Alonso slams Aston Martin for untimely gamble

With how sensitive the modern era of F1 cars are, it’s always a gamble when teams debut latest specs of car elements that been in development for a long time. Aston Martin hoped to be no different. However, with the US GP package, both Alonso and Stroll have seemingly slipped to the very bottom of the sport’s rung.

Alonso was quoted as revealing, “I think it’s going to be probably no points this weekend for us. It’s painful. We took a lot of risk bringing the new package here with one free practice. We are paying the price of that in the worst way possible.”

Ever since the flexi-wing technical directive, Alonso and Aston Martin have dropped the ball in terms of pace. That being said, the 2x champion has a few clear cut goals to aim for next year.

Alonso serves Aston Martin with an ultimatum

Fernando Alonso is arguably in the twilight years of his career in this sport. Naturally, as he ages, the motivation to sacrifice to reach the very zenith of the sport would become a waning affair. However, there is a way how the team can lure the 2x champion for an extended stay.

He revealed (as quoted by GPFans.com), “I know I don’t have forever, but as long as there’s a one per cent chance of winning the title again, I’ll keep going.” But Alonso has his work cut out for himself as he searches for that elusive Grand Prix winning glory.

Things could get trickier for the team, too after the meteoric revival of McLaren & Co.