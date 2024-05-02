Lando Norris Details Mindset About Awaited F1 Race Win

Lando Norris hasn’t been able to record a race win in his F1 career despite being on the grid since 2019. Even with such a grave record, the burden of going winless doesn’t weigh the Briton down. Speaking to The Athletic recently, the McLaren driver exuded confidence as he claimed his time was coming soon.

The #4 driver remains one of F1’s brightest prospects despite the anomaly in his stats. His resilience shines through his dedication to keep improving as Norris has his sights set on beating Max Verstappen. Hence, the British driver is certain a win is simply a matter of time.

“My time is coming. I’m chill about it. I’m happy.”, he said.

Norris not picking up any race wins has become a popular topic of discussion. He even appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, where the topic came up again. Norris joked that a perk of living in Monaco was that he could wake up a minute before getting into the car. In response, the hostess claimed perhaps that (laziness) caused the 24-year-old’s poor run.

A few missed opportunities along the way for Lando Norris

Over the last five years, Lando Norris has got podium finishes regularly. However, when it comes to race wins, the best Norris has been able to do was come agonizingly close to achieving them. The prime example of the same came in Qatar last year when he finished P3 behind Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Piastri won the Sprint race on the weekend from pole position, while Verstappen won the Grand Prix on the following day. In both cases, the Briton felt he should have won the race had he not made any mistakes.

In hindsight, making mistakes when it matters has become an unwelcome trend for Norris. Experts often compare his performances against someone like Verstappen. However, Norris defends himself as he believes the people who compare them have little idea of what they are talking about.