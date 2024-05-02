mobile app bar

NASCAR Kansas Prize Money in 2024: Prize Money at Stake Compared to 2023

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Kansas 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR Races at Kansas This Weekend

Sep 10, 2023; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas will host its first NASCAR Cup Series race of 2024 this Sunday. The event will be the 12th race of the year and will officially mark a third of the racing season done by the time the sun sets. With the journey so far being a two-horse race between Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, other teams will be dying to find a route to the victory lane. Enhancing their desire to win will be a huge purse filled with the good old dollar.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed on his X handle that teams stand to win a share in the bucket of $7,894,315 at the Sunflower State. This number includes the payouts for past performances, contingency fees, year-end points fund contribution, and so on. Notably, the prize for this race in 2023 was $7,536,752. The upgrade follows a trend similar to what was seen in most of the races this year.

The Craftsman Truck Series is also scheduled to race on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway this weekend. The prize pool for the third-tier is fixed at $770,294. The race will unfold on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cup Series race will follow on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The events can be followed on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Will the dominance of Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports finally end this weekend?

A driver from the garages of Coach Gibbs or Rick Hendrick has won 9 of the first 11 races this year. The two teams have a combined five poles, nine wins, 29 top-5s, and 2,185 leading laps. In Kansas, Denny Hamlin has been the most fearsome driver. He has four victories on the track and heads there again after winning in Dover last Sunday. Only Kyle Larson comes close to being a challenge for him.

Despite the numbers, Sunday presents an opportunity for a different team to get in on the spoils. In prime position to do so is 23XI Racing. The Denny Hamlin – Michael Jordan owned racing team has won three of the last four races on the track and displayed exemplary potential. Should the winds favor the team, Tyler Reddick or Bubba Wallace would be more than capable of cruising in their Toyotas to the flag.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these