Fernando Alonso Pulls Strings In Crucial Audi F1 Decision

Fernando Alonso’s name came as a possible signing for Audi, as the Spaniard was spotted in the Sauber – the team they will take over – motorhome in Spa-Francorchamps. However, recent reports suggested that Alonso paid the visit for someone else.

Audi is actually interested in F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto. Alonso, who is his manager, went to the Sauber bosses to talk about them potentially signing the young Brazilian. Formu1a.uno claimed,

“The interest in the Brazilian is certain, so much so that Alonso, his manager, visited the Stake motorhome in Spa, even if it’s clear he’s not the only candidate on the list.”

| Gabriel Bortoleto will receive Fernando Alonso’s support in Audi talks. Bortoleto is represented by Alonso’s A14 Management. Alonso reportedly visited Sauber’s motorhome in Spa.https://t.co/8pd7gMJ9gY — formularacers (@formularacers_) August 16, 2024

Alonso’s management team ‘A14’ takes care of Bortoleto’s career. The 19-year-old – currently in his rookie F2 campaign – is a part of the McLaren academy, but to get a shot at F1, he would be open to moving. Per Bortoleto, McLaren was also supportive and claimed they wanted him in F1.

However, Bortoleto was not Audi’s first choice, and may not be the second either. They wanted Carlos Sainz desperately and tried to convince him to join for over a year. Unfortunately for them, the Madrid-born driver chose Williams instead.

Bortoleto may be further down in the list of priorities because there are other youngsters, and experienced drivers available on the market.

Drivers Linked to the Audi F1 seat

Nico Hulkenberg became the first driver to be confirmed for Sauber’s 2025 seat. Audi – a German company – wanted a driver from their country to represent them in 2026, which is why they chose the Haas star.

Now, one seat remains open for 2025 which a lot of drivers are competing for. IndyCar’s Alex Palou and Alpine reserve Mick Schumacher have been linked.

Plus, their current drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas aren’t out of contention either.

It won’t be easy for Bortoleto to get into the team with so many stars lined up. But, he is an exciting talent, and if he performs exceedingly well in the last three races of the F2 Championship, he could be a good signing.

Currently, he is second in the F1 Championship with 129 points to his name, 36 points behind leader Isack Hadjar. So, a potential Title win is on the cards too.