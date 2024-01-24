Fortnite F1 Fans Drop Your Controllers, the New Stunning LEGO Version of Lewis Hamilton Could Be Yours For Just $11.99

Fortnite, one of the most popular online games in the world, loves incorporating real-life celebrities as playable in-game characters, adding to its appeal among the fans. Iconic athletes such as LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes, and artists such as Ariana Grande and Travis Scott have all been a part of the game. One of the latest additions was that of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, and fans rejoice as there is a major update on his skin.

Hamilton originally appeared in the video game in two forms- one was a real-life lookalike while the other was a video game world Hamilton, featuring a lot more cosmetics. Either way, Hamilton’s dog, Roscoe, his trusty companion, is also part of his purchase bundle.

After Fortnite’s recent LEGO update, most of the characters who were already in the game got a LEGO version of their skins. Fans who had purchased the Hamilton bundle will get the LEGO version of the Mercedes driver for free. In terms of Fortnite currency, it costed 2400 V-Bucks, which is roughly $11.99. To get the LEGO version, buying the original bundle is a must. So, if fans haven’t bought it yet, they can while it is still on the item shop.

This isn’t Hamilton’s first involvement with LEGO, as the Danish toy company previously released a toy version of the Mercedes W12, which the 38-year-old drove in 2021. Furthermore, the Fortnite feature is also not Hamilton’s first-ever appearance in a video game, as he previously appeared as Carl Hamilton in the famous FPS game Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Fans can’t wait to play as the LEGO version of Lewis Hamilton

LEGO Fortnite is a special mode within the main game. It offers players a chance to experience a brand new survival game mode, in classic LEGO fashion (the iconic bricks). Other icons in the game too, got their new LEGO skins but Hamilton’s involvement as expected, was one of the biggest highlights.

Soon after knowing a Hamilton skin was coming in the LEGO version of the game, fans took to X to express their excitement over the same.

One fan claimed they did not need another skin in the game, should they get the Hamilton LEGO version.

Meanwhile, another wrote how apart from buying the in-game pack, they will also try to purchase the mini figurine to add to their shrine dedicated to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

When one wins a game on Fortnite, a ‘Victory Royale’ message flashes on the screen. Over the last few months, several gamers have used Hamilton’s skin and won games. Real life Lewis Hamilton will be hoping for the same for himself once the 2024 F1 season gets under way.