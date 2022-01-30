F1

“I can identify with him”- Valtteri Bottas says now he understands why Nico Rosberg parted ways from F1

"I can identify with him"- Valtteri Bottas says now he understands why Nico Rosberg parted ways from F1
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"James Harden will be back soon enough!": Nets' head coach Steve Nash provides reason behind why the Beard likely won't miss the All-Star game, despite injury
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I can identify with him"- Valtteri Bottas says now he understands why Nico Rosberg parted ways from F1
“I can identify with him”- Valtteri Bottas says now he understands why Nico Rosberg parted ways from F1

Valtteri Bottas now understands why Nico Rosberg retired from the sport after he won his…