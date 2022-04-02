“Lewis and Senna are the two best I have seen” – Former F1 driver praises Lewis Hamilton and explains why his driving style is a mixture of Senna and Prost

Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger describes the driving style of Lewis Hamilton to be ‘in the middle’ of Senna and Prost.

Lewis Hamilton has entered into the 2022 season with a mindset of being ‘more aggressive.’ He missed out on the record eighth world championship to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

The seven-time world champion is looking to break Michael Schumacher’s record for the most championship.

However, as per Gerhard Berger, this style might not be the right choice for Hamilton. As he is seen as a calm and composed driver on the track.

‘Serene’ Lewis Hamilton

Speaking with the media, the Formula One legend explains Lewis Hamilton’s style after spending 16 years in the sport.

“For me, it was so clever the way how he sometimes gives way. Trying not to crash, but get it back in another way,” he added speaking about Hamilton’s safe style of driving.

Berger has called lewis ‘serene’ due to his experience. He emphasized that on Silverstone the Briton drove perfectly.

Senna is forever the number one

The Austrian won 10 Grand Prix and achieved 48 podiums throughout his F1 career. He has enjoyed a great relationship with both Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

As per him, Lewis Hamilton is ‘somewhere in the middle’ of Prost and Senna in terms of driving style. However when asked about Max Verstappen, the Austrian explained that Verstappen’s aggression reminds him of Senna.

“At the end of the day, for me, after these 45 years I’ve been around here, Lewis and Senna are the two best I have seen.” he expressed.

“But I still put Senna as number one. The charm of Senna and the personality of Senna were on another level,” Berger explained.

He also informed the media that on the sporting side, Senna and Hamilton are on par.

Trusting the Car’s ability

Gerhard Berger drove for the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, and Benetton. He explains that Verstappen “had to be aggressive” while driving in 2021. Adding to this, he explained that this phenomenon was possible because Lewis Hamilton’s car was better.

Berger further stated that the current world champion will adapt himself if the RB18 is the best car on the grid. He predicts that Verstappen will find a ‘different way’ of driving as he doesn’t require this much aggression.

“Because when you’re that aggressive and it doesn’t work out. You touch each other, or you go out of the race, it hurts,” Berger explains with his experience.

Taking hints from Hamilton’s drive of 2020, Berger explained that drivers should trust their car’s package.

He concluded by stating: “For me, it is worse if I lose this race some points because I’m going to get it back another way. It’s all about how good your package is.”