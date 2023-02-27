Fernando Alonso Reveals Aston Martin Won Race Against Ferrari During Pre-season Testing

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has shocked the paddock and fans following the conclusions of the pre-season testing.

The 2-time champion showed a strong pace throughout the session and almost even topped the timesheets. While he missed his teammate Lance Stroll’s presence during testing, he was able to make the most out of the opportunity he was given to get in the best shape for the upcoming season.

The results drawn from testing have shown positive growth and Alonso has given his fans a lot more hope with his latest comments.

Fernando Alonso won the demo race against Ferrari

The Spaniard revealed that on the last day of testing both Aston Martin and Ferrari ran a race simulation with 57 laps. They chose 57 laps because the first race of the season is in Bahrain and that would be a 57-lap race.

Alonso explained that they put the fuel for 57 laps and in the end, Aston Martin came out stronger and faster than Ferrari.

He said that they did everything they do in a race by changing tyres and taking pit stops. The Scuderia did the same thing but in the end, they turned out to be slower.

Alonso: “The last day we did a race simulation, we put fuel for 57 laps. Ferrari was doing the same program as us and we were faster” 😭😭

Fernando Alonso fires warning at rivals

After the pre-season testing, Alonso seems quite confident about his first season with the Aston Martin team.

Despite having three successful testing sessions in Bahrain, Alonso revealed that there is more that can come out of the car. Before the first race of the season, Alonso is sure that they can work to make the car as fast as possible.

He explained that there wasn’t much time during testing to work on everything, but the team is working hard and they sure will get to the top in the upcoming season.

