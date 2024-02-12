Fernando Alonso Ready to Leave ‘Messy Past’ With Mercedes Behind Provided Agreement With Aston Martin Isn’t Met

A week has passed since Lewis Hamilton announced his shocking switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, but the headlines still continue to revolve around the seven-time champion. With the Briton leaving the Silver Arrows, the team will need to find a replacement. Fernando Alonso has emerged as one of the top contenders to replace his former McLaren teammate. Although the Spaniard shares a ‘messy past’ with Mercedes, he is willing to let it go if he is not able to reach an agreement with Aston Martin for a contract extension beyond 2024.

Advertisement

Alonso does not share the best of histories with Mercedes as the team continues to blame him for the infamous Spygate controversy of 2007. BBC’s Andrew Benson shared light on the same while speaking on the most recent episode of the F1 Chequered Flag podcast.

Benson said, “There’s too much history there with Spygate and the $100 million fine at the end of 2007, for which Mercedes still blames Alonso“. As for the 42-year-old Spaniard, he recently revealed in an interview that his top priority continues to be Aston Martin.

Advertisement

However, in case he is unable to reach an agreement with the Silverstone-based outfit, he is more than aware that he will be one of the most sought-after drivers. “There are only three world champions on the grid and I am the only one available for 2025, so I am in a good position,” explained Alonso (as quoted by rte.ie).

After stating the same, Alonso made it clear that he has had no discussions with Mercedes so far about a potential move. However, he confirmed that he would be open to listening to any offers he receives from the top sides. Although Mercedes are reportedly interested in signing Alonso, they also have another promising candidate in mind.

Will Mercedes prefer Andrea Kimi Antonelli over Fernando Alonso?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has emerged as the shining star in the past few years. Mercedes got the 17-year-old Italian under their wing as a part of their junior academy. With Antonelli having won the Formula Regional European Championship last year, he could make a step up to F1 if he impresses in F2 this year.

Despite Antonelli having no previous experience in the top tier of Formula racing, reports suggest that a top team like Mercedes could consider giving him an opportunity. However, if Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton, he would definitely have big shoes to fill.

Advertisement

Hence, according to The Race’s Mark Hughes, Mercedes can consider signing 42-year-old Fernando Alonso as a short-term replacement for Hamilton if they believe Antonelli is not ready yet. In the meantime, Hughes believes that the Silver Arrows can continue developing Antonelli and hand him a seat in the future.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is also in no rush to push Antonelli to make the step up to F1. The Austrian stated that while he is undoubtedly impressed with the way the 17-year-old has been developing, he does not want to add any additional pressure on the Italian’s shoulders.

Therefore, there is a possibility that Mercedes may prefer signing someone other than Antonelli for 2025. In case they do not sign Alonso, Carlos Sainz could emerge as another option. With Hamilton joining Ferrari, the 29-year-old Spaniard will leave Maranello and will look for another team for 2025.