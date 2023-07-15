Fernando Alonso Reveals $240,000 “Family Friendly Vehicle” by Aston Martin Is His Favorite Car Among His $3,000,000 Collection

Fernando Alonso recently revealed his favorite car and it is none other than the Aston Martin DBX707. Alonso received this car when he first joined Aston Martin, earlier this year. Even though the Spanish driver has a car collection of over $3,000,000, the DBX-707’s family-friendly nature is what makes it his favorite.

Alonso’s car collection includes a LaFerrari, a Ferrari California GTB, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Maserati GranCabrio among others. The total value of his collection exceeds $3,000,000, but the DXB, which costs $240,000 is what he holds closest to his heart.

The Aston Martin star was also spotted during the launch of the DB12 in Monaco earlier this year. However, whether he owns it or not remains unknown. Nevertheless, after dropping the Alpine A110 R following his switch to Aston Martin, Alonso seems to be more than happy with “family and friendly” Aston Martin DBX 707. The main reason, however, isn’t speed.

Why did Fernando Alonso choose the DBX 707 as his favorite?

Alonso is an F1 driver, who drives in speeds exceeding 200 mph on an almost weekly basis. Hence, speed probably won’t be the main thing he goes after, when he is looking to drive in his personal time. The comfort that the DBX 707, which is an SUV, provides him with, is incomparable to other sports cars. In fact, Alonso described its comfort by citing the example of a sports shoe.

The former Ferrari star emphasized that a sports shoe is great, but it’s not always usable on every occasion. With this, he tried to link that even though he has multiple sports cars, his SUV stands out.

Speaking about this, the Aston Martin said to Men’s Health: “The DBX 707, because in the end, it is more comfortable. I love sports shoes, of course. But they are less useful for day to day, going to the airport, suitcase It is the perfect size, it is my favorite.”

Admittedly, the DBX 707 SUV is not only fascinating to look at, but is also a far more practical road car. The car exceeded Alonso’s expectations, and also did fairly well in the international market, which is great news for Aston Martin.

Details about the Aston Martin DBX 707

The luxury SUV has now become one of Aston Martin’s best sellers and has added to the British car company’s finances massively over the last few months. For F1 fans, the DBX 707 is familiar, because it is used as a medical car during races.

Notably, the car is also giving a fair competition to its main rival Lamborghini Urus. Apart from them, the luxury SUV market also features Ferrari Purosangue, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, and so on. These are all DBX 707’s active rivals in this particular segment.

Despite this, Aston Martin still seems to be struggling with finances. And this might be one of the reasons why Lawrence Stroll sold millions worth of shares to Geely International and might be on his way out of the company anytime soon.