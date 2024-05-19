mobile app bar

“Kendrick Still Winning”: Drake Faces Harsh Fan Backlash Over $565,000 Loss on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Kendrick Still Winning”: Drake Faces Harsh Fan Backlash Over $565,000 Loss on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury, Drake, Oleksandr Usyk
Credits: Imago

The Drake Curse is an interesting phenomenon in the sporting world, as many believe the athlete or team the rapper puts money on, will eventually lose despite the odds being stacked in their favor. Unfortunately, Tyson Fury is the latest athlete to fall for the Drake Curse as he lost to Oleksandr Usyk. ‘The Gypsy King’ was looking to unify all the belts in the heavyweight division and become the Undisputed Champion.

As a matter of fact, Boxing has not had an Undisputed Heavyweight Champion for over 25 years. Well, all that changed last night as ‘The Cat’ beat Fury via split decision to make history, becoming a two-division Undisputed champion.

Fans were quick to point out that Drake bet on Tyson Fury to win, and the Brit was not able to break his ‘curse’. One fan alluded this to Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar and tweeted out saying,

“Kendrick still winning!”

Another fan poked fun at Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar and stated that the latter won the diss track battle,

“Drake lost to Kendrick Fury lost to Usyk It makes perfect sense”

One user spoke about how Drake was just giving Kendrick more ammo for his next diss track since he lost half a million by betting on Fury,

“Seeshhh that’s gonna appear in Kendrick’s new song now”

Yet another made fun of Drake for losing the bet the very week after Lamar dissed him, saying,

“2 L’s in 2 weeks that’s harsh”

Interestingly, some called for Drake to be banned from betting so the ‘Drake Curse’ does not continue, as one said,

“it’s always the drake curse! he should be banned from betting on sports”

On the other hand, another fan kept it simple as he relayed the horrors of the curse.

“The Drake curse is real”

Naturally, with the way the Drake Curse has taken shape lately, most were furious with the rapper, as one commented,

“bro might be the worst gambler of all time man”

Tyson Fury himself is not happy with the split decision in favor of Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit came up with an interesting reason as to why Usyk won.

Tyson Fury claims Oleksandr Usyk only won because his country is at war

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was an exceptionally close fight. However, the 9th round is all you need to see to understand why the judges scored the bout in favor of Usyk.

The Ukrainian dropped Fury, who the referee then saved from being finished. However, ‘The Gypsy King’ believes there is a different reason as to why he lost the fight, and he made this clear in a clip uploaded by Happy Punch on X,

“What can you do, one of the decisions in boxing….His country is at war so people are siding with a country at war but make no mistake I won that fight.”

Furthermore, Fury revealed that there is a rematch clause in their contract, and stated that it might be held in November of this year. Well, such a development would see the year close out with a blockbuster bout, and fans might even witness a second Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion being crowned within the span of a few months.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these