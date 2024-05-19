mobile app bar

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Purse and Payouts: Estimated Money ‘The Cat’ Raked In For Beating ‘Gypsy King’ by Decision

Souvik Roy
Published

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

Credits: IMAGO

Oleksandr Usyk enthralled boxing fans with a superb show of hands to defeat Tyson Fury in their undisputed title fight. After witnessing Usyk’s awesome in-ring prowess, fans have been left wondering how much money he would be making from this enthralling bout.

A few reports have revealed that Usyk accepted the minority share of the fight purse after Fury promised a donation of $1.2M towards Ukraine from his fight purse.

Fury is a bigger star and draws in big crowds. This is most likely why ‘The Gypsy King’ overshadowed ‘The Cat’ in earnings from the fight, despite biting the dust. But how much did Usyk actually make?

Well, some reports have estimated Usyk’s earnings from the fight to be around $30M. While that is some serious money, wait till you find out how much Fury actually made.

 

How much money did Tyson Fury earn despite losing the Usyk fight

As per Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, ‘The Gypsy King’ gets “pi**ed off” even if he makes $100M from his fights. But he will probably be pretty content with what he has made from his fight against Usyk, despite tasting a defeat.

A recent report from ‘The Guardian’ estimates Fury’s purse to be around $103M. That is just his guaranteed fight purse.

But there’s more in store for the Englishman. A ‘Talksport’ report predicted that adding up the PPV income to the Englishman’s purse would bump it to almost $150M. So Fury didn’t just take the majority share of the fight, he pretty much made about 5 times what Usyk did.

Unfortunately, bank accounts don’t add titles next to your name, or Elon Musk would have bought out all the undisputed titles and named them X12 or something and made them irrelevant with bad marketing gimmicks.

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

