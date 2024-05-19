Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Purse and Payouts: Estimated Money ‘The Cat’ Raked In For Beating ‘Gypsy King’ by Decision

Oleksandr Usyk enthralled boxing fans with a superb show of hands to defeat Tyson Fury in their undisputed title fight. After witnessing Usyk’s awesome in-ring prowess, fans have been left wondering how much money he would be making from this enthralling bout.

A few reports have revealed that Usyk accepted the minority share of the fight purse after Fury promised a donation of $1.2M towards Ukraine from his fight purse.

Fury is a bigger star and draws in big crowds. This is most likely why ‘The Gypsy King’ overshadowed ‘The Cat’ in earnings from the fight, despite biting the dust. But how much did Usyk actually make?

Well, some reports have estimated Usyk’s earnings from the fight to be around $30M. While that is some serious money, wait till you find out how much Fury actually made.

How much money did Tyson Fury earn despite losing the Usyk fight

As per Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, ‘The Gypsy King’ gets “pi**ed off” even if he makes $100M from his fights. But he will probably be pretty content with what he has made from his fight against Usyk, despite tasting a defeat.

A recent report from ‘The Guardian’ estimates Fury’s purse to be around $103M. That is just his guaranteed fight purse.

But there’s more in store for the Englishman. A ‘Talksport’ report predicted that adding up the PPV income to the Englishman’s purse would bump it to almost $150M. So Fury didn’t just take the majority share of the fight, he pretty much made about 5 times what Usyk did.

Unfortunately, bank accounts don’t add titles next to your name, or Elon Musk would have bought out all the undisputed titles and named them X12 or something and made them irrelevant with bad marketing gimmicks.