Fernando Alonso was tempted by $250 Million investment at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso was impressed with Aston Martin’s vision and its commitment to developing its facilities which include a brand new wind tunnel.

When Fernando Alonso was announced as Aston Martin’s 2023 driver, it came as a wild surprise to everyone. The news broke out on the first day of the 2022 F1 season’s summer break.

The 2-time World Champion signed a ‘Multi-year contract’ with the British team. And he will be replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel.

Nobody knew why Alonso decided to switch to Aston Martin which seem to be struggling at the back of the grid. Aston is currently 9th on the constructor’s standings and has half the points that Alonso individually has scored this season.

Moreover, Alpine have a long-standing relationship with the Spaniard. It was with Renault, as the French team was previously known, with whom Alonso won his two championships.

So when Alonso claimed he wanted to fight for wins with Aston Martin in 2023, he was ridiculed. But maybe this was all according to the Spaniard’s ‘El Plan.’

Also Read: $20 Million a year for Fernando Alonso after signing 3-year long ‘dream’ contract with Aston Martin

Why Fernando Alonso switched to Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso was in touch with Aston Martin for a while. The duo were tight-lipped about the contact. And with Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement, Aston quickly completed the paperwork and signed Alonso.

The Spaniard claimed he liked Aston’s progressive agenda and vision to compete for titles in the future. And central to that was their new $250 Million facility in Silverstone, UK.

The new 400,000 sq.ft. three-building campus and factory will host a brand-new wind tunnel and simulator. Making Aston Martin only the 5th team to operate its own Wind tunnel after Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

this is why alonso switched btw url=https://t.co/78PN23I3GW — ً ‎mar (@sixteenpiastri) August 1, 2022

The expected completion date for the main building is late early 2023. And the wind tunnel will be open for testing ahead of the 2024 season. And this is a major goal according to their Billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll is aiming to win the championship within the next three to five years. He said, “It is a significant investment. It shows my belief in the team, confirms my ambition and confirms my belief in F1.”

Team Principal Mick Krack said, “The new wind tunnel and simulator will be ready in 2024. As soon as we’ve moved into Building One, our current factory will be knocked down and replaced by Building Two which will house our simulator, staff amenities and logistics centre.”

Also Read: $20 Million per year earning F1 driver rejected Aston Martin only to accept them year later

Fernando Alonso wants to fight for wins

Fernando Alonso is quite excited to join his new team in 2023. He has known Lawrence Stroll for a while as the two have shared the grid for a long time.

The Spaniard was clearly influenced by the vision of the British team. He claimed that Stroll was a big influence in signing the deal. But it was their facilities that tempted the Spaniard.

Alonso said, “I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees. And I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.”

He adds, “No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.”

“Signing Fernando is a clear statement of our intent at @AstonMartinF1. We are not on the grid to make up the numbers.” Five months into his role as Team Principal, Mike Krack reflects on the season so far and what lies ahead as #WeClimbTogether. 🤝 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 8, 2022

And he still wants to be at the front of the grid. He adds, “I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front. And I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learning, developing and succeeding.”

Alonso’s last win was 9 years ago at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix. But he still has 32 wins and 98 podiums to his name. Only time will tell how well the former World Champion fares at Aston Martin.

Also Read: How Fernando Alonso-Sebastian Vettel saga benefitted Lawrence Stroll