Fernando Alonso’s $4 Million Aston Martin Valkyrie Reportedly Stranded on the Road After Breakdown in Monaco

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Fernando Alonso

Credits- IMAGO / PanoramiC

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin Valkyrie reportedly got stranded on the streets of Monaco. This happened while the two-time World champion was in Monza, competing at the Italian GP.

A crew promptly came to the scene to rescue the car, although, it wasn’t clear why the car was stuck. Cameras showed that Alonso was not behind the wheel, but there was a computer connected to it. “It is a device that regulates the different controls of the vehicle,” Soy Motor reported.

There were videos and pictures of the same circulated all over social media, as fans stopped to take a look at the $4 million supercar, which Adrian Newey had designed.

The car was not compliant with the efforts of the crew, which is why a tow truck was called into action, following which Alonso’s Valkyrie was removed with minimal fuss.

Alonso waited for the Valkyrie for a long time. In 2023, he said, “I love the Valkyrie. I’ll receive mine – the road version – in July. I’m waiting so long, because it’s still a year away!” The Spaniard got his hands on the car earlier this year.

Newey, who designed the Valkyrie, is also reportedly on the cusp of joining Aston Martin. He announced that he would leave Red Bull earlier this year, and in search of a new challenge, will take over operations at the Silverstone-based team, as they look to make big strides in 2026.

The 65-year-old’s Valkyrie is considered to be Aston Martin’s crowning jewel in terms of high-performance machinery. However, the British manufacturer also unveiled another exquisite piece in the form of the all new Vanquish.

Alonso reveals the vanquish

Alonso and his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll received the 2024 spec Aston Martin Vanquish earlier this month. This launch event was graced by many A-list celebrities including George Clooney and Benedict Cumberbatch.

There was also a special appearance from James Bond actor, Daniel Craig – a character that has made his alliance with Aston Martin iconic in Hollywood.

The Vanquish marks Aston Martin’s 111 year old legacy in the automotive business. It has an F1-inspired V12 engine and will be as exclusive as it gets. The car will be limited to only 1,000 pieces every calendar year and the first deliveries are expected to be made in late 2024.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

