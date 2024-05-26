mobile app bar

Nicole Piastri, Continuing the Shenanigans, Congratulates Her Adopted Son Yuki Tsunoda for Excellent Monaco GP Performance

Nischay Rathore
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc have been having some fun off the track in recent times. Soon after Piastri stated that he was looking at his family tree to see if he had any Monegasque roots, Leclerc suggested that he could adopt the Aussie driver. The hilarious exchange between the duo, however, reached a new height when Oscar’s mom, Nicole, joined in.

Following the ‘adoption’ arrangement between Charles and Oscar, Nicole Piastri released a ‘vacancy’ for a son through a post. In the same post, she asked Yuki Tsunoda if he would like to be her son.

While the Japanese driver hasn’t responded yet, Nicole has taken his silence to be his assent. That shows in her latest post as she congratulated Oscar for finishing P2 and Tsunoda for P8.

She wrote, “Very proud of my boys @yukitsunoda07 and @OscarPiastri.” Incidentally, it is not just the Piastri family that is playing into the ongoing trope.

Charles’ younger brother, Arthur, too added his bit while being interviewed after qualifying on Saturday. Reacting to Charles’ pole position and Oscar’s P2, Arthur said, “For my nephew, I hope he will help us during the race tomorrow.”

Oscar Piastri fought tooth and nail against Leclerc after the race restarted for a few laps until the Monegasque pulled far ahead. However, the effort was enough to keep the threat from Carlos Sainz at bay and finish P2.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda continued the good form from the qualifying to finish P8 and bag crucial four points for V-CARB. The 24-year-old had also started the race in the same position.

Oscar Piastri and Arthur Leclerc refuse to let the adoption joke go

The Monaco GP was the eighth fixture of the season. Before this, Oscar Piastri came close to a podium finish thrice but couldn’t manage to get one.

The feat, therefore, calls for celebration. While he himself believes the feat is massive, Piastri clubbed it with his ‘adoption’ to show just how significant this week was for him.

The 23-year-old posted a photo with the trophy and a caption that read: “What a week: adoption and now a podium!” Uncle Arthur wasn’t letting the joke go either.

In his post-race interview, while reacting to Piastri’s aggressive pursuit behind Leclerc, he said, “We need to calm down my nephew now. We’ll have a chat.” 

Arthur is currently serving Ferrari as their development driver. He is also competing in the 2024 European Le Mans Series.

