Jos Verstappen Spills Why He Had an Argument With Christian Horner Ahead of the Bahrain GP

A week after claiming that the Red Bull team may “explode” if Christian Horner stays, Jos Verstappen has opened up on why they had an argument ahead of the Bahrain GP. Verstappen spoke exclusively to Daily Mail UK to give his views on the increasingly complicated situation Red Bull finds themselves in at the moment. The Dutchman gave clarity on the pictures that showed him and Horner having an animated chat in Bahrain on Friday before the race on Saturday.

Verstappen said, “He [Horner] was saying to me ‘Do you trust me? I will do everything for your son’ and we were talking with our hands, we didn’t have a fight.”

The 51-year-old then added, “But on Friday we did have an argument in the office, and I walked out, but in the trailer, he came up to me and said ‘Congratulations, good race'”.

Verstappen was explicitly vocal about the investigation against Horner and told Daily Mail last week that the Red Bull boss is “playing the victim”. Instead, Verstappen believes that Horner is the one who is “causing the problems” for the team.

Following these comments, there was a lot of speculation about whether Verstappen may look to get his son, Max, out of Red Bull. Currently, Max Verstappen has a long-term deal with the Milton Keynes team that lasts until the end of the 2028 season.

However, there have been reports about the three-time champion possibly joining Mercedes, amid this chaos at Red Bull. Jos was also seen talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, which further fueled these rumors. However, as the Horner saga is taking new twists, Helmut Marko is the latest person under the radar.

Red Bull could suspend Helmut Marko for his alleged involvement in Christian Horner saga

The update on Christian Horner’s situation is that he is retaining his role as Team Principal after the independent barrister “dismissed” the grievance against him last week. However, Red Bull has suspended the female employee on full pay who made the accusations against Horner.

On top of this, now even Helmut Marko is in the line of fire. Reports from Autosport suggest that Marko had “alleged” involvement in the leaks that went out to the media during the investigation against Horner. Thus, now the Austrian advisor may soon get a suspension from Red Bull, as he himself admitted to ORF after qualifying in Saudi Arabia,

When Max Verstappen got to know about Marko’s comments, he gave his views during his post-qualifying presser. Max clarified that for him, Marko has to stay in the team. The Dutchman cited how he respects the 80-year-old a lot and has utmost “loyalty” to him.