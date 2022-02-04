“No more tennis, my training for F1 has officially started!”: Tennis star Daniil Medvedev gets together with F1 stars Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat for a karting session

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev took part in a karting event alongside Formula 1 stars Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat earlier this week.

Medvedev is one of the biggest names in sports right now. The Russian tennis star rose through the ranks meteorically over the last few years and in 2021, he won his first Grand Slam tournament by defeating the legendary Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open.

He also had a strong start to 2022, reaching the finals of the Australian Open where he eventually lost to 21 time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

However, right now Medvedev is not in the news for his tennis skills. The 25-year old is trying out his hand at kart racing. On his Twitter account, he revealed that he took part in an event alongside F1 drivers Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat.

In particular, he spent a lot of time with his compatriot Kvyat, who last raced in F1 in 2020. Medvedev knew what he was doing as the videos show him zooming around the track with relative ease.

Alex Albon is ready to prove his worth in 2022 after being demoted by Red Bull last year

Albon F1’s career started off very strongly as he was promoted to the Red Bull seat midway into his debut campaign. He put in some strong performances but the following year wasn’t as kind to him.

After an underwhelming campaign, Red Bull demoted him to the role of ‘Reserve and Development driver’ for 2021. Former Racing Point driver Sergio Perez replaced him at the Milton-Keynes based team.

Albon holds no grudges against Red Bull for not replacing him with Perez. In fact, he played a major role behind the scenes in Max Verstappen’s title success over Lewis Hamilton.

The Austrian team managed to find a seat for their reserve driver in 2022 as the 25-year old will resume his F1 career at Williams. As he embarks on his second stint in the sport, Alex Albon is determined to showcase his talent and worth.

“It’s great to be back. It will be my third year in F1,” the Thai-British driver said. “But I feel like I gained a lot of experience over my time. I’m not this rookie coming into it, now I know what I’m doing and what I want.”

