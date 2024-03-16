Fans Emotional at Lewis Hamilton’s First Act as a Ferrari Driver at a Mercedes Event

Lewis Hamilton surprised his fans in Malaysia by dropping by for a surprise visit. The seven-time world champion visited a school run by Petronas, one of Mercedes’ sponsors, and as he came out, a swarm of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Some fans came over with merchandise to try and get Hamilton’s autograph as well. An unusual moment occurred when one fan came by with a curious merch. As seen in a video uploaded on X by ‘Sir Lewis Updates,’ the fan had Hamilton sign a Ferrari cap.

Still a Mercedes driver, Hamilton did not back away from signing the Ferrari cap. The Briton happily signed it and gave an affirmative nod to the fan for his forward thinking. However, Hamilton’s move to sign the cap has caused quite a stir in the F1 community. Although some Mercedes fans did not like the gesture, most are excited for what is to come.

Mercedes have been in a rut since the start of the 2022 season, and there seems to be no improvement now. Given the same, Hamilton’s upcoming switch to Ferrari has fans beaming with hope. The Briton’s fans are excited with the transfer and anticipate Hamilton’s return to winning ways. With Ferrari being the only non-Red Bull team to win a race in 2023, anticipation around Hamilton’s Ferrari switch is even higher.

Hamilton’s choice to sign a Ferrari cap was much more significant than just an autograph. It marks an unofficial entry into a transitional phase where one of the most successful drivers in F1 history shall don the colors of F1’s most successful team. Furthermore, the move will likely see an exodus of one of the largest fanbases in F1, switching from following Mercedes to becoming Ferrari fans.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton signing a Ferrari cap

Unsurprisingly, fans quickly took note of Hamilton’s actions as the clip went viral on X. Various fans reposted the clip on their profiles while adding their reactions to the same.

Some fans took an emotional stance, and brought up how long Hamilton had been wanting to drive for Ferrari.

One fan pointed out the ‘pride’ in Hamilton’s smile.

Another wrote about how Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was coming closer.

While not on the track, Hamilton may play fast and loose with his Mercedes links. However, once it comes down to racing, the Briton is 100% a Mercedes man. He continues to remain committed to improving his team’s performance. Furthermore, he wants to perform to the best of his capabilities so he can help Mercedes achieve the best possible rank in the constructors’ championship.