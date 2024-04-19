“Fernando Is One of the Best Drivers”: Lewis Hamilton Sheds Rivalry With Alonso to Hail Historic Move

Fernando Alonso recently signed a contract extension with Aston Martin that will see him race in F1 until at least the 2026 season. The Oviedo-born driver will be 44 years old when his new deal runs out. As a result, his rival and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton lauds Alonso for his longevity.

Alonso and Hamilton shared a fierce rivalry during the latter’s rookie season in 2007. They were teammates at McLaren and competed against one another for the World Championship which added to the animosity but also increased the amount of respect they have for one other. Fast forward to 2024, Hamilton feels that Alonso is the perfect example of how age is just a number.

Hamilton said (as quoted on X),

“Fernando is one of the best drivers we’ve had in the sport so for him to continue to be here, continue to have the output that he’s had just shows what’s possible. Just shows the new era of athletes, what the human body can do and continue to do if you nurture it.”

Hamilton also joked about how Alonso‘s prolonged F1 career is a good thing for him. The 39-year-old quipped that he won’t be the oldest driver on the F1 grid for at least a few more years, now that Alonso will be around.

From Alonso’s perspective, this deal is uncharted territory for him. In his own words, the contract he signed with Aston Martin is the longest he has ever committed himself to one team during his illustrious F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton’s rivalry with Fernando Alonso

Alonso and Hamilton have a long-standing rivalry that started back in 2007. They haven’t been teammates since but have had some fierce battles over the years. While the respect between the duo is undying, there have been moments – whether on the track or off of it – where the two have seemingly taken jibes at each other.

Most recently, Alonso questioned Hamilton’s motives for moving to Ferrari, months after signing a contract extension with the Silver Arrows. He said, “It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no? Or two months ago I guess because it was a different dream then.” These comments were in response to claims that driving for Ferrari is a ‘dream move’ for the Stevenage-born driver.

Heading into the 2025 season, Hamilton will be 40 years old, and Alonso will be 43. Despite their old age, they are showing no signs of slowing down, and are still more determined than ever to compete at the highest level. If given title-winning cars, the two drivers could once again reignite their rivalry, owing to their high aspirations.