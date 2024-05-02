Travis & Jason Kelce Cornered Into Giving Mother’s Day Gift to Celebrity Mom Donna Kelce

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Renowned NFL Siblings, Travis and Jason Kelce have delighted fans with their on-field presence, even facing off at Super Bowl LVII. The two are also known for their charismatic personalities and heartfelt interactions with people off the field. However, while footballing skills come easily to them, the duo recently found themselves in a fix when tasked with finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift for their celebrity mom, Donna Kelce.

In a recent segment of their podcast ‘New Heights,’ the Kelce brothers took up the challenges of Mother’s Day gifting. Yet, the discussion soon took a comical turn as they made the most unprecedented suggestions for presents.

Jason Kelce took a clear stance during the discussion as he used his dancing skills to justify his shortcomings as a bad gift-giver. Immediately after, the video cut to a clip of Travis singing on the mic as Jason danced to the music. This prompted an idea in the younger Kelce brother’s mind and he claimed,

“We should just send mom gifts of us dancing for Mother’s Day!”

Amidst the contemplation, the brothers considered gifting their mother something fashionable, while fondly reminiscing about Donna’s preferences. Further on they noted her love for black and white attire, noting Donna’s recent appearance on the TODAY show. Still, the confusion remained and the two could not reach a unanimous decision.

Hence, with the Mother’s Day gifting dilemma still on their minds, Jason used the opportunity to share another hilarious experience surrounding his wife’s special retirement gift.

Jason Kelce Gets Embarrassed by Wife’s Special Retirement Gift

Jason Kelce who retired in March received a retirement gift that left him both touched and slightly embarrassed. His wife, Kylie Kelce, planned a special surprise for him—a detailed replica of Lincoln Financial Field, where he spent his decade-long tenure in football.

Expressing his gratitude, Jason appreciated the craftsmanship of the gift. Yet, later claimed that it reminded him of his own shortcomings as a gift-giver when compared to his wife.

“This just revealed how bad a gifted I am, and we see how good my wife is right after that,” Jason humorously admitted during the segment of the podcast.

Later down the line, Jason revealed that he and his wife have since found the perfect spot to display the masterpiece that reminds the elder Kelce brother of his journey in the league. Still, Kylie’s meticulous planning and heart-touching gesture left Jason feeling embarrassed, which doubled when he was unable to decide on a Mother’s Day gift for Donna.

Hence, with “D-Day” now a little more than a week away, the Kelce Brothers must put their thinking caps on and come up with a present that will wash away their reputation as a bad gift-giver.