Ferrari F1 Sponsors 2023: Who Are the Official Partners of Ferrari in Formula 1?

Ferrari in Formula 1 is the most marketable team considering they have the largest fanbase across the world. The Maranello-based team, the oldest team, manages to get the highest revenue across the grid, even though they haven’t won the championship for more than a decade.

That’s because they are the oldest team in F1 and get an additional historical fee every year. Thus, Liberty Media must keep Ferrari happy at every step.

Moreover, their merchandise is available at every step. So much so that their fake replicas also manage to get into the market because of the high demand. That’s why multiple brands are always keen to align with them and give them a financial boost.

That’s how Ferrari managed to spend lavishly on their past F1 seasons during the non-cost cap days. So which companies are there that currently sponsor the most successful F1 team ever?

Ferrari F1 Sponsors: List of Ferrari partners

The Maranello-based team has a plethora of partners and sponsors supporting their campaign every year. From tech-based companies to energy companies, Ferrari has managed to attract financers from every sector.

Premium Partner

Shell

According to Ferrari’s official website, Shell is considered its premium partner by Ferrari. The partnership between the two parties has been alive for several years, as even Michael Schumacher’s old race suits had the shell logo.

The partnership between the two entities was extended in 2021, and the British Petroleum brand only sees to remain with the biggest F1 side for many more years to come.

Santander

The Spanish bank is another company that has been listed as the premium partner by the F1 team. Santander’s association with Ferrari also goes on for over several years, and Ferrari is proud of their sponsors engaged in several social responsibility projects.

Team Partner

Ray-Ban

The luxury eye-wear brands are one of the biggest sponsors for Ferrari. They bring in handsome revenue and give their drivers an iconic look in the paddock when they march on the circuit while wearing their products.

Ferrari has their own sunglasses line at Ray-Ban, and it’s definitely one of the most desired products. The sunglasses, RB3696M, cost around $235 and are regularly endorsed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

AWS

The cloud computing platform over the years has become an integral part of F1. To enhance their working, Ferrari has also aligned with Amazon’s subsidiary to enhance their data-driven work on the track.

Richard Mille

The luxury watch brand has been with Ferrari for a long time now. Though it was founded in 2001, it quickly established itself as one of the biggest companies in the industry.

Both Sainz and Leclerc boast the expensive Richard Mille watches on the track. So much is their price that once Leclerc’s $2 million Richard Mille watch was stolen.

CEVA Logistics

In F1, any team’s biggest challenge is the logistics, as every team on the grid has to travel across multiple cities in a year. Sometimes there isn’t even a gap of four days from one place to another.

So to solve Ferrari’s hassles, CEVA logistics has partnered with the Italian team and is responsible for transferring their cars and equipment from one Grand Prix location to another.

Mission Winnow

This partnership is the new age relationship between Ferrari and Philip Morris International (PMI), the parent company of the cigarette brand Marlboro. Since tobacco promotion is banned in F1, Mission Winnow is a rethought initiative by PMI.

It claims to be an initiative to kick off global engagement in science, tech and innovation. Ferrari also claims that PMI is dedicated to replacing cigarettes with smoke-free products to prevent the harmful effects of smoking.

Genesys

The American brand is interested in Formula 1 as they are a software company that provides services for customer engagement and contact management for mid to large-sized businesses. What else could be a better sport than F1 to endorse that?

Bitdefender

The Romanian company provides cyber-security services to customers around the globe. Therefore, in a data-driven sport, it’s a useful partner to the Maranello-based team.

Estrella Galicia

Founded in 1906, Estrella Galicia is one of the most renowned brewery brands in the world. Though with Ferrari, they have only partnered to endorse their non-alcoholic drinks.

HCL Software

The Indian-based brand is a software company providing IT solutions and consultancy services to prominent companies. Many of their customers are from Fortune 1000.

Harman Automotives

The Samsung-owned brand wants to enhance the driving experiences of people across the world. The Company develops and manufactures audio systems, infotainment systems, digital cockpits, and connected vehicle solutions.

Palantir

The American company is dedicated to dealing with big data analytics. It claims to be dealing with big world problems with its services, as they help all big private, public, and governmental organizations solve their vital operations by transforming how they use their data.

Technical Partners

OMR

The automotive company manufactures components and systems for automotive and industrial vehicles. The company boasts 16 production plants in Italy, Brazil, Morocco, China, India and the United States.

Mahle

The group is involved in creating a more efficient and environment-friendly driving experience for people. It continuously optimizes combustion engines and is slowly laying the foundation for e-mobility.

Pirelli

The tire company is not only the official distribution partner of all the F1 teams but also a technical partner with Ferrari. Known by every F1 fan, it’s one of the biggest tire producers in the world.

Other technical partners: SKF, NGK, Brembo, Bell Helmets, Garrett, Riedell, Ohlins, and Sabelt

Official Partner

Puma

There’s no description to write about Puma’s partnership with Ferrari. The German brand is the most visible brand on their race suits and merch. The sportswear brand is also responsible for selling Ferrari merch and has created its hegemony in their industry’s motorsport division.

Bang & Olufsen

The Danish company is known for its luxury audio devices. Founded in 1925, they have managed to be one of the biggest entities in their industry and are still going strong.

Vistajet

The aviation brand helps Ferrari air travel worldwide for the Grand Prix events. It’s a known fact that every F1 team, especially Ferrari, has a huge travelling contingent for every race, and Vistajet eases their problem.

Ecopol

The brand is dedicated to creating biodegradable and hyper-soluble polymers used to make water-soluble films, which are further used for packaging detergents and other domestic and industrial chemicals.

Giorgio Armani

While Ferrari is the pride of Italy, Giorgio Armani reflects their fashion acumen. The Italian brand has long been with the F1 team and appointed their driver Leclerc as the global ambassador.

Other official partners: Riva, Frecciarossa, ManpowerGroup, TechnoGym, and Iveco.

Sponsors getting shelved

While Ferrari gets innumerable sponsorship offers, they are picky with whom to keep the association. Recently, they cancelled their partnership with Velas, a crypto company, and Snapdragon.

The combined shelving of the two brands apparently cost Ferrari $48 million. Thus, when it comes to removing some of the prominent brands to keep up with their image, Ferrari doesn’t hesitate.

That’s the luxury that only comes with the biggest racing heritage. They can deal on their own and hardly have gone under the water, even in the worst times of their sport.

