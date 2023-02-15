“Car Was Very Overweight”: Toto Wolff Reveals One Problem Mercedes Couldn’t Even Give Time in 2022

Mercedes on Wednesday revealed their 2023 season livery. Though, several were shocked by the Mercedes W14 introduced in a black livery. It instantly triggered people to think of Mercedes’s solidarity support for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

But in 2022, Mercedes came back to its silver livery. So, nobody expected them to abandon their original colors just after a year. But this time, having the car in black isn’t a social issue message.

Instead, it’s a weight-reducing strategy. The paint on F1 cars added weight to the car and was adopted by several teams last year. So much is reliance on that element that some of the carbon areas are unpainted.

Also read: Drive to Survive Season 5 Release Date: When is Netflix Releasing New Season of F1 Docu-series?

Toto Wolff revealed weight issues in 2022

Last year, Mercedes were handicapped by their porpoising issues for most of the season. It was so persistent that Wolff now reveals that Mercedes never even got time to solve their weight issues.

“Our car was very overweight last year,” reveals Wolff to Skysports. “Partly because it was new regulations. Also, we couldn’t prioritize the weight because there was an overwhelming fundamental issue in the chassis. So this year it’s much better.”

With desperate attempts to optimize the weight levels, Wolff claims that the Mercedes W14 is ideally delivering faster time. So, he is positive about the time ahead.

You can’t silence superstars

Like every prominent personality on the grid, Wolff was asked what he thinks about the FIA’s ban on drivers from giving political messages via F1 events. The Mercedes boss called the efforts futile.

He claims one’s voice can’t be suppressed even after all the attempts; these are the global icons on the world stage. Therefore, he suggests the governing body accepts it and let the drivers speak their minds.

Though, he also adds that the drivers, in return, must respectably say their thoughts to sustain the right. The Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently said similarly when he was asked about the ban.

Lewis Hamilton on the FIA’s ban on political statements: ‘It doesn’t surprise me but nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I feel that I’m passionate about and issues that there are. I feel the sport does have a responsibility, always, to speak out on things’ pic.twitter.com/qQByXYq1KA — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) February 15, 2023

With such a grand move by the FIA, and almost all drivers disagreeing with them, it remains to be seen how it will be played out once the season starts, and drivers will have something to say.

Also read: How Ferrari and Mercedes Dodged FIA’s Front Wing Regulations