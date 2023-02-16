Bahrain International Circuit: Weather, Track, Where to Watch F1 2023 Bahrain GP and Everything You Need to Know

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner and everyone’s focus lies on the Bahrain International Circuit now. The middle eastern nation will host the official pre-season test and the first GP of the year for the third year in a row.

Previously, Barcelona was the chosen venue for every team, because of the Circuit de Catalunya’s geographical location being close to their bases and the track’s characteristics. However, ever since the opening race got shifted to Bahrain, the teams prefer traveling to Sakhir for the test.

The fact that Bahrain’s track also has optimal characteristics that allow teams to test different things out due to its mix of low and high-speed corners has made Bahrain a new favorite.

Pre-season testing begins on 23rd February 2023 and ends on 25th February 2025, so we are just one week away from the cars taking to the track in Sakhir.

Bahrain International Circuit track

Bahrain’s circuit offers a mixture of low and high-speed corners that make it ideal for a team try different set ups. However, when the real action begins with the Bahrain GP on 3rd March, there will be little room for experimentation.

The track in Sakhir has received mixed reviews over the years with some people criticizing their larger than average run off areas. On the other hand, it does provide drivers with good overtaking opportunities, that make it an interesting race.

Last year’s outing saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen put up a brilliant fight with multiple overtakes made on each other. Fans will be hoping for more of the same in 2023.

Bahrain Circuit Length

Bahrain’s circuit has gone through three different layout changes since it was first constructed in 2004. The ‘Grand Prix Layout’ which is currently in use is 3.363 mi (5.412 km) long. This was used between 2005 and 2009, and then again from 2012 onwards.

In between, F1 brought in the endurance layout into use in Formula 1 but drivers and fans hated it for its unnecessarily big number of corners. For a one off Sakhir GP in 2020, the outer layout of the circuit was brought into use, which was 2.202 mi (3.543 km) long.

Lap Records in Bahrain

Some of the greatest F1 drivers of all time have raced and won in Bahrain including Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. However, the record for the fastest lap around the circuit does not lie with either. This is a record that belongs to former McLaren driver Pedro de La Rosa.

La Rosa put in a lap time of 1:31.447 in his McLaren MP4-20 at the 2005 Bahrain Grand Prix. In the current layout, no driver has been able to put up a lap time that beats the one set by the Spaniard.

How many laps are there in 2023 Bahrain GP?

The Bahrain GP traditionally has a total of 57 laps of racing action for the fans to enjoy. The race has been held under the floodlights every single time since 2014, prior to which it was a day race.

When it was first shifted to the evening, Bahrain became only the second race after Singapore to become a night race on the F1 calendar. Last year, Leclerc managed to get the better of Verstappen and hold off teammate Carlos Sainz on his way to securing his third win for Ferrari at the Bahrain GP.

Weather in Bahrain ahead of Bahrain GP

Ahead of just like every other race in the middle-east, fans are rarely worried about what the weather is going to be like. However, we saw unusual weather patterns in 2019 and 2020 where there was some rain before the races took place.

Heading into this year’s race, teams aren’t particularly concerned about bringing the wet weather tyres out. On the other hand, they do have one eye on checking for any potential sandstorms in the desert.

The complete weather report for the Bahrain GP as per weather.com is:

FRIDAY, March 3 – FP1 AND FP2 WEATHER

Maximum temperature: 22 Celsius

Minimum temperature: 17 Celsius

SATURDAY, March 4 – FP3 AND QUALIFYING WEATHER

Maximum temperature: 22 Celsius

Minimum temperature: 17 Celsius

SUNDAY, March 5 – RACE WEATHER

Maximum temperature: 22 Celsius

Minimum temperature: 17 Celsius