How to Watch Netflix’s Drive to Survive?

F1 as a sport has witnessed enormous growth in the last few years, and Drive to Survive (DTS) has been an important factor behind that. The Netflix docu-series follows F1 drivers and their lives on and off the track throughout the course of a season.

The show has led to an increase in interest in places where the sport failed to take off in the past. The biggest example is the United States of America, a market in which F1 failed to establish itself previously. Now that DTS has become popular in the country, we head into the 2023 season with not one, but three races scheduled to take place in the US.

Up until now, there have been four seasons of DTS, with each featuring 10 episodes. Each episode is dedicated to a particular team, driver, or incident that occurred during the campaign. The fifth season of this super-hit series is just around the corner which has almost everyone in the F1 community excited.

From Ferrari’s colossal strategy goof-ups to Red Bull’s dominant win, the 2022 season had plenty to offer and fans can relive all of it when Drive to Survive releases on Netflix later this month.

When is Drive to Survive releasing?

Netflix always prefers to set the release date of Drive to Survive close to the start of a new campaign. This is done to excite the fans ahead of a season and to also bring in new fans who could potentially start following the sport after watching the show. Since 2019, DTS hit the screens just one or two weeks before the start of a season.

The producers have gone with a similar timeline for this year, as it is set to release on 24th February 2023. Coincidently (or not), 24th February is the last day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, and the new season will begin just five days later in Sakhir itself.

What to expect from DTS in 2022?

There are plenty of exciting incidents from the 2022 F1 season that will be shown on Drive to Survive when it releases on 24th February. The on-track battles last year were not as exciting as Verstappen vs Hamilton in 2021 but there was still plenty of drama.

One of the biggest off-track controversies of 2022 was Red Bull’s cost cap breach and it will be interesting to see how Netflix works with that angle. Another thing fans are excited about is the ‘behind the scenes’ access into Ferrari’s strategy goof-ups that saw them phase out of the title battle.

There are other areas like Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, the Piastri-Ricciardo saga that has fans excited for the fifth season of DTS.

How to watch DTS season five?

Drive to Survive is a show that is produced and made by Netflix. To watch this show, fans have to be subscribed to Netflix, and can then tune into their phones, laptops, TVs etc. In the US, Netflix’s plans start from $6.99 and go up to $19.99 a month.

The cheaper plans are usually for smaller devices and may feature ads.