“Anything can happen in everyday life” – Michael Schumacher passed $900 Million fortunes to his family with an eerie prediction

Michael Schumacher passed a $900 Million fortune to his family in form of a will that he had written his will in 2010.

Michael Schumacher was the greatest driver in the history of Formula One. He stands on top of all the record lists in F1 and has been regarded as the greatest of all time by many.

He won two consecutive world titles with Benetton before making the iconic move to Ferrari. With Ferrari, Schumacher amassed five consecutive Championship wins between 2000 and 2004.

With such a fierce resume of winning, the seven-time World Champion was once cited by Forbes magazine as the ‘ highest paid athlete in the world in 1999 and 2000. He built a massive fortune speculated between $600 Million to $900 Billion.

Most of this came from his driving career and endorsements from reputed brands like Deutsche Vermögensberatung, Mercedes Benz, Omega, etc. And the German made a wise decision to safeguard his wealth for his family.

After officially ending his F1 career in 2010, Schumacher decided to make a will. He declared all his assets in the name of his wife Corinna and children, Gina and Mick.

Schumacher said, “Yes, I made a will because I am a family member. But it has less to do with F1, but more to the fact that anything can happen in everyday life,”

And in an eerie twist of fate, Schumacher’s life changed on a fateful day three years later in 2013, when he decided to go skiing with his son. Michael was an avid skier, but he fell and has been in a coma since.

There were reports that some of his relatives were vying for a piece of his wealth and fortune. But because Michael produced his will earlier, his wife Corina has all the legal rights to his earnings.

What was Michael Schumacher’s skiing accident?

On 29 December 2013, Michael Schumacher went skiing with his 14-year-old son Mick, in the French Alps. While descending Micheal fell and hit his head on a boulder. Despite wearing a helmet, he sustained a severe head and brain injury.

He was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital where he underwent two brain surgeries. He was put into a medically induced coma following a traumatic brain injury.

His health has improved slowly over the 9 years since his injury. According to recent reports, the German can communicate and uses a Wheelchair.

But the Schumacher family has been very private related to his state. No pictures or statements regarding the F1 legend have been released to the Press.

