Ferrari Getting in the Way of Charles Leclerc’s Dangerous Ambitions

To be extra cautious regarding the safety of F1 drivers, teams often demand their drivers sign a contract that forbids them from engaging in any dangerous off-track adventures. Although most drivers accept these kinds of compromises, some manage to break free and engage in adventures of their choice. Given this, Charles Leclerc was recently questioned in an interview about an off-track activity.

Leclerc being an F1 driver, has thought about competing in other ventures. In fact, he was ready to let go of four wheels in favor of two and take part in Moto GP. Unfortunately, he cannot.

During his conversation with Esquire Italia, Leclerc said, “I would really like to try. For now, however, Ferrari suggests that I wait, and I understand them. In the future, who knows.”

Leclerc’s statement implies that Ferrari stands in the way of his desire for adventure or trying new things that have the potential to harm him. However, how long Ferrari can stop him remains to be seen. Over the last few years, he has involved in several adventurous activities, and has been seen skiing and training on the Italian Alps on several occasions.

Additionally, Leclerc also admitted to attending flight school in the past. He stated, “I started flight school but never got my license. I did twelve or thirteen hours accompanied. But I never flew alone. I am always very busy.”

Leclerc, currently in his sixth season with Ferrari, is leading the team’s charge back to the top. For 10 months in a year, he and other F1 drivers barely get time to relax and unwind. As a result, in those two months off, drivers like Leclerc tend to pursue their interests away from the world of F1.

Charles Leclerc reveals how red color pushed him towards Ferrari

In 2019, Charles Leclerc became a Ferrari driver, and was widely tipped as the man to bring championship success back to Maranello. It is no secret that Ferrari trusts Leclerc and sees them as their future. However, the passion he shows for them, comes from the affection he developed for the Italian team as a child.

Ferrari’s ‘red color’ shaped his passion, as it got him interested in the team. He revealed in the same interview, that he always chose a red car when he was playing with toys as a child.

“I played with cars and always chose the redhead,” he said. “I didn’t even know it was called Ferrari, but I always chose that red car.”

As a child growing up in Monaco, Leclerc would see cars zoom out of his friend’s balcony. The iconic Monaco GP on the streets of Monte Carlo forged memories that made him fall in love with F1, and the red cars in particular. Furthermore, idolizing Ayrton Senna made him associate with that particular color more.