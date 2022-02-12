“I think I answered your question”– Sebastian Vettel denies possibility of replacing Lewis Hamilton amidst rumours of Mercedes interest

Sebastian Vettel rubbishes the possibility of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes with a response that was enough to kill reporters.

The 34-year-old F1 superstar Sebastian Vettel had a sluggish start to his stint at Aston Martin when he joined them in 2021. There have been rumours of his retirement right before the beginning of the 2022 season and his last year in contract with the Silverstone-based team.

However, Vettel responded to such rumours by stating that he has no retirement plans as of now. Though, he would decide his future after assessing his performances in 2022.

“Before I talk about my career after 2022, I need to see and understand how this season will go,” the German driver said. “At some point I’ll start thinking about the future. After my past successes, I still want to win and my decisions will depend on our results.” said Vettel.

The German race driver was also asked about the rumour of Mercedes showing interest in him to replace Lewis Hamilton. Vettel replied subtly but impactful enough to know where his commitment lies at the moment.

“I don’t know where these rumors came from. Here I am and we just unveiled our new car. I think I answered your question!” he said.

Sebastian Vettel wants to accelerate the development

When asked about team owner Lawrence Stroll’s five-year plan with Aston Martin. Vettel responded that he would try to fasten the process. He also predicts that this year will be better than 2021.

“I’ll try to speed this process up a bit. There’s so much to do and with so much new stuff this year it’s hard to say what to expect. At this point, it’s impossible to predict what positions we will take.”

“But we are moving forward, we are in better shape than last year. We had problems last year but this year everything should be better,” said Vettel.

