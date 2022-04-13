“Ferrari is very fast, in fact, it is the new Mercedes!” – Former World Champion believes that Ferrari will dominate for the years to come

Jacques Villeneuve believes that due to Red Bull’s reliability issues, they are no match for Ferrari.

Ferrari has had a wonderful start to its 2022 season. The Italian manufacturer underperformed in the previous three seasons. However, going into the season with two wins in three races has been a major positive comeback for the team.

Charles Leclerc started the race in Bahrain from the first position. Despite two safety cars, the Monegasques chased passed the ailing Red Bull. Leclerc is currently at the top of the standings with 71 points while the Max Verstappen sits with 25 points.

According to the 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, the Ferrari F1 75 is fast while the Rb18 is prone to breakdown.

Speaking to the media, the 1997 world champion explained how different are both cars. As per him, RB18 is a fast car but is quite difficult to drive. Adding to it, he believes that to match Ferrari’s pace, the team has to ‘pull out all the stops.’

Describing the Ferrari F1-75, he added: “Ferrari is marginally faster but seemingly easier to drive and easier to tune. They will still be competing at the front on a lesser weekend.”

However, as per him keeping in mind the expensive DNFs, it will be psychologically tough for Red Bull.

A different pressure is on Red Bull

Red Bull has come into the limelight due to its reliability and weight issues. As per Helmut Marko, there are difficult times ahead for the team.

After chasing and defeating Mercedes last year, Villeneuve believes Red Bull is vulnerable to a different kind of pressure when facing Ferrari.

He said: “Red Bull are used to chasing Mercedes but now they are the champion. That brings a different pressure.”

Keeping the DNFs in mind, he warned: “They should have been top 4 with both drivers and second among the constructors but they are far from it.”

Ferrari is the new Mercedes

Villeneuve predicts that this is Ferrari’s breakthrough year. He claims this by stating: “As Charles Leclerc keeps winning, he has the championship under control now.” Nevertheless, he also acknowledged that there are 20 races to go.

He also appreciated Carlos Sainz’s effort which can help maintain Leclerc’s gap with Max Verstappen.

Tifosi has previously seen a great start by their drivers with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. However, mid-way through the season, other teams catch up.

As per Villeneuve, this is Ferrari’s year. He said: “In Italy, I’ve been talked to many times, “Is this the year, is it really going to happen?” The Tifosi find it hard to believe.

As per him, Tifosis are just waiting for bad luck to strike and things to go wrong looking at the past years. He concluded by stating: “Ferrari is very fast, in fact, it is the new Mercedes!”