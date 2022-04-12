“Rubens let Michael pass for the championship” – Ferrari committed to avoid team orders ‘mistake’ with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

“Rubens let Michael pass for the championship” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto will ensure no avoidable team orders are passed between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Just three races down in the season, and Ferrari and Charles Leclerc are running away with the championship battles. Leclerc has a sizeable lead over all his competitors, after winning two out of three races.

But with an ‘equal’ teammate in Carlos Sainz, it could get tricky for Ferrari with team orders. There have been instances in the last. For instance, Rubens Barichello x Michael Schumacher, and Fernando Alonso x Felipe Massa:

Jean Todt: Rubens let Michael pass for the championship Rob Smedley: Fernando is faster than you [Felipe Massa]

Will Ferrari let Charles Lecerc pass Carlos Sainz?

There are set to be situations when Sainz would be ahead of his teammate. In that case, based on past precedence, team orders would follow. But not this season, commits team principal Mattia Binotto.

“They are free to fight. I think that’s important for us. For Carlos I think it’s important for him to prove the speed and the pace. He will come back. I will enjoy then the battle for a good position in the championships.”

“We are not managing the championship right now, it’s only three races. We stay focussed on each single race and that is the way we will approach.

“That one was great, we know in order to do a good weekend and to win you need to be perfect. That was the case in Bahrain because it’s always very tight, we were not perfect in Jeddah and we lost. I think here it’s been a great weekend and I think every single race we try and do our best.

“That’s how we will approach Imola and the following one.”

