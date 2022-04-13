“One of my most disappointing weekends in Formula 1”- Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz promises to improve after a disastrous weekend in Australia

Carlos Sainz insists that he will use his horror outing in Melbourne as a learning experience as the 2022 season moves forward.

Sainz’s 2022 season got off to a decent start, but he was still behind teammate Charles Leclerc in the results. In the opening two rounds, he finished P2 and P3, while Leclerc finished a position ahead of him in both.

After two podiums in the first two rounds, most people expected the Spaniard to do the same in Melbourne. However, luck was not on his side, as his weekend kept getting worse with each passing minute.

Fernando Alonso’s untimely crash ruined his strong Q3 run, which saw him start the race P9. On top of that, during the race on Sunday, he spun on to the gravel trap and got stuck there on lap 2, bringing an end to his Grand Prix.

It was nightmare weekend for the former McLaren driver, but he insisted he’ll use it as a learning experience. Sainz is driving a car that can fight for race wins consistently now, and he is adamant he wants to compete for the Title.

Carlos Sainz surprised with the way how his Australian GP turned out

After the race, the Ferrari driver talked about how he felt his weekend went. When asked if it was his most difficult race so far, the 27-year old felt that it surprised him.

During practice, Sainz felt that he was putting in strong laps but for some reason, he could not carry that form into Qualifying. On top of that, a last minute problem with his steering-wheel saw him replace it before the race started.

Unfortunately for him, the new wheel too had unforeseen issues that saw him lose five positions in the very first lap. Overall, he admits that it was a disastrous weekend, and vows to bounce back in Imola.

🇦🇺 Difficult to digest. Had to change the steering wheel before the start and the new one also had an issue, so the anti-stall was triggered. Trying to recover I made a mistake and that was it. Congrats to the team and to Charles. On to Imola. 👉https://t.co/ReLBPtxsFP pic.twitter.com/oLOj7jw3fC — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 10, 2022

“It’s tricky to know if it’s the worst one,” he said. “But it’s definitely a weekend where it looked like it was going well. It looked like I had become a lot more at home with the car. And had been putting together some strong laps during the weekend.”

“But then everything turned out to be probably, yes, one of my most disappointing weekends in Formula 1,” the Madrid born driver concluded.

