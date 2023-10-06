Ferrari Junior Takes the Mick Schumacher Route by Making Debut for Haas in 2023

Mick Schumacher lost out on his Haas seat after spending two years with them, in 2022. He made his debut with them with Ferrari’s backing, a team he was a junior driver of. Now, another junior talent of the Maranello-based outfit, Oliver Bearman, is set to follow the Schumacher route. Bearman will drive for Haas at the Mexico City GP and Abu Dhabi GP race weekends, as reported by formule1nieuws.

Bearman, at just 18 years old, has taken the world of F1 by storm. The Brit is currently competing in F2, and has four wins under his belt, which is staggering considering the fact that it is also his rookie season. The Ferrari junior driver will now get his shot at F1 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Mick Schumacher too, was a Ferrari junior and started his F1 journey by testing for Ferrari first, and then Alfa Romeo. In the end, he got an opportunity at Haas. There, he performed well in his first year, when paired up with Nikita Mazepin, but lost comprehensively to his 2022 teammate, Kevin Magnussen. Following that campaign, their partnership ended, and the German driver found himself in Mercedes, fulfilling duties as a reserve driver.

Oliver Bearman to make F1 debut in 2023

As reported by multiple sources, including formule1nieuws, Bearman will drive the VF-22 later this year. He will take to the track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, and later at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

An excited Bearman shared his thoughts on this opportunity, and said, “It has always been my dream to drive Formula 1 since my kart days. Getting into a car for the first time this year is really special. I am very grateful to the team and of course Ferrari for this opportunity.”

Bearman will drive in FP1 in both of these race weekends. However, it is unclear as to who the 18-year-old Briton will replace- Kevin Magnussen or Nico Hulkenberg.

Is Bearman taking the Mick Schumacher route?

Mick Schumacher too, was a talented young racing driver, backed by Ferrari. He caught the attention when he won both the F3 and F2 titles. However, his talent did not transpire into F1 as well as most fans hope it would’ve.

Bearman is a lot younger than Schumacher was during his race weekend debut. Plus, there’s no word whatsoever on what is F1 future looks like. He is P6 in the F2 standings, and with four wins, has impressed a lot of people. However, it is very likely that he will continue in the series next year too.

If Bearman does go on to win the title next year, there is a huge chance, teams on the grid will be looking to sign him up, as he is one to watch out for in the future.