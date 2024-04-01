Lewis Hamilton Reveals How Post-Retirement Stories of Michael Jordan and Other Legends Forced Him to Think about His Future

Lewis Hamilton has always been passionate about exploring different avenues such as fashion and film besides his F1 career. In the past decade, his efforts in various fashion collaborations and entertainment projects have grown exponentially. However, what is the source of this motivation to venture more into the fashion and film industry for Hamilton? Apparently, the seven-time champion has tried to understand other sporting legends,’, including Michael Jordan, post-retirement stories to have a purpose after his F1 life is over.

According to GQ.com, Hamilton cited, “I’d spoken to so many amazing athletes, from Boris Becker to Serena Williams, even Michael Jordan. Talking to greats that I’ve met along the way, who are retired—or some that are still in the competition—and the fear of what’s next, the lack of preparation for what’s next”.

The 39-year-old wanted to avoid feeling a void in his life like other sporting legends did. He mentioned how some admitted that “I was really lost afterwards. There was such a hole. Such a void. And I had no idea how I was going to fill it”.

Thus, the Mercedes driver doubled down on his efforts to undertake new fashion projects. He collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018 to launch his clothing line TommyXLewis. Since then, Hamilton has been a proactive fashionista, often wearing unique clothes from luxury designers that always make a style statement for the Briton.

Besides, the #44 driver also proactively attends several fashion week events and events like the Met Gala. Earlier in 2024, Hamilton attended British Vogue’s Film and Fashion party alongside the magazine’s editor Anna Wintour. The Vogue editor also likes the F1 star’s fashion sense and has named him as the most stylish sportsperson.

What else Lewis Hamilton is planning besides his F1 career?

Fashion is not the only industry that is Lewis Hamilton’s calling. The seven-time champion has set up his own production company to produce some entertainment projects on F1. One such flagship project under his banner Dawn Apollo Films is a feature film on F1 that also involves Brad Pitt.

Pitt is playing a retired veteran driver in this movie who returns to mentor a young dynamic driver played by Damson Idris. Hamilton is serving as the co-producer for this project and has also onboarded Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.

Hamilton will also be producing a documentary on his life and his F1 journey along with Apple TV+. Although, apart from movies, the 39-year-old is also a keen musician.

Knowing how to play guitar and having good connections with popular singers and songwriters, Hamilton often wants to do some of his own music, which is why he spends a lot of his time in recording studios too. Until now, the Briton has not done any official song recordings yet, but would do so, after his F1 career ends.