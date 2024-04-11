Ferrari Prepares to Copy Adrian Newey’s Mind Boggling Innovation to Defeat Red Bull at Their Own Game

Red Bull have started off the 2024 season exactly where they left off with the RB19 last year. The RB20 is still the benchmark for the rest of the field as Red Bull have won three out of the first four races. That being said, Ferrari have edged much closer this year to the reigning champions. Now, in a bid to slash that gap completely, Ferrari are reportedly ready to bring a monster upgrade package soon. As per a report, the upgrade is inspired by Adrian Newey’s startling innovation on the RB20.

When the 2024 cars were revealed to the world, the RB20 stood out as an exception. Newey bolted on a dual inlet system on the side pods of the car with a horizontal air inlet. This complemented a slimmer and more conventional vertical inlet.

Early on, this design was shrouded in mystery, but seeing the performance on the track, the aerodynamic advantages are apparent for everyone to see. As the car made its debut on track during pre-season testing in Bahrain, several experts expressed their admiration for Newey’s innovation.

Ferrari have taken cognizance of Newey’s brilliant little innovation with the RB20. F1Maximaal.nl have quoted a report by Formu1a.uno which states, “Ferrari will adopt its own interpretation of the inverted intakes, which are also less extreme on the McLaren.”

These upgrades are scheduled to be brought during the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP at Imola. The SF-24 is there or thereabouts in terms of race pace with the RB20 at the moment. Hence, if these upgrades do work, it could help Ferrari provide a more serious challenge to Red Bull.

Ferrari look to attack Red Bull from Imola onwards

The Red Bull-inspired inlets aren’t the only upgrades Ferrari are bringing to their 2024 challenger. The Imola upgrade package will also see a revamped floor, a minor modification of their front wing, and deflectors on the side of the cockpit, all aimed to make the SF24 a more aerodynamically sound machinery.

The report also went further to state that Ferrari have been given the green signal by team boss Fred Vasseur to take drastic steps to cut the gap to Red Bull. The Italian outfit already seem to have the additional impetus for this season after they registered an emphatic 1-2 in Australia a few weeks ago.

Carlos Sainz won his third career F1 race in Melbourne on that day, while Charles Leclerc registered another podium for his team. After having already won a race this season, Ferrari will now hope to win another at their home Grand Prix of Imola.

A victory in front of the Tifosi will undoubtedly provide Ferrari a major boost in confidence as the team continues to experiment and find ways to close down the gap to Red Bull.