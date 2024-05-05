Dejected Toto Wolff Admits Splashing Millions for ‘Wizard’ Adrian Newey Won’t Fix Their Problems

Adrian Newey is free to join any team in F1 but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is not particularly enthusiastic about the availability of one of the greatest car designers in the sport’s history. Spiraled under current problems, Wolff admits that hiring Newey wouldn’t be the end of their predicaments.

As sourced by Tami on X, Wolff said to Sky Germany,

“Even the greatest magician would have difficulties in solving our problems.”

By saying the same, Wolff openly admits that Mercedes’ problems are right at the core of its car under the current regulations.

Since the current regulations kickstarted in 2022, Mercedes has been a shadow of its former self. Regardless of the efforts, which include bringing back their former Technical Director James Allison, Mercedes has hardly made a step forward.

Plus, the team is set to lose the services of F1’s most successful driver of all time – Lewis Hamilton. Progress is also not guaranteed for the 2025 season and if anything, they are expected to slip further down the pecking order. So, Newey, who is not obligated to serve a gardening leave at Red Bull, could join Mercedes provided they spoil him with millions of dollars in his account.

Unfortunately, Wolff insists that an immediate solution isn’t possible. Especially by someone from the outside. Meanwhile, there is no guarantee that Newey would fancy joining Mercedes even if they can meet his financial demands.

What does Adrian Newey want?

So far, Newey has been linked with several teams and Ferrari remains the frontrunner. The Maranello-based outfit’s future star Hamilton himself endorsed this move when he called the possibility of working with the 65-year-old a privilege.

In response, Newey acknowledged the respect Hamilton bestowed on him and reciprocated. However, he also hinted towards taking break as a result of being in the sport for over three decades.

Newey is obligated to finish his work on Red Bull’s RB17 road car project before he is liberated from his services in Milton-Keynes. At the same time, it has been reported that Lawrence Stroll is ready to splash over $100 million to sign Newey in his bid to make Aston Martin a World Championship winning outfit.

Big teams can counter this offer. But ultimately the decision lies with Adrian Newey. Therefore, the ‘aero-god ‘can take his time before finalizing his decision in the coming weeks and months.