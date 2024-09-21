Ferrari Receives $5,585 Fine Ahead of Singapore GP Qualifying

Ferrari has received a fine of €5,000 [$5,585] at the Singapore GP weekend for breaching the procedure of changing tire pressures on Charles Leclerc’s car. This happened during the FP3 session ahead of qualifying on Saturday when Leclerc came in the pitlane.

Sky Sports F1 reported the stewards’ statement which stated that if any team wants to make adjustments to their tires or reduce tire pressures, they need to obtain the correct tire temperatures before doing so. Moreover, this procedure needs to happen in the presence of an FIA representative.

Charles Leclerc fans can breathe easy regarding the incorrect procedure to adjusting tyre pressures in PF3. The Stewards have fined Ferrari €5,000 for this error – no grid penalty! He can claim his pole, if it’s in it!#F1 pic.twitter.com/GAkcv2uajn — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) September 21, 2024

This is a breach of Article 30.5 a of the FIA Sporting Regulations. The stewards’ reasoning for their decision read, “The Stewards note that this was during a Free Practice session. In accordance with similar operational tire infringements in the past, the Stewards issue a fine of €5,000.”

Usually, teams don’t experience a major impact due to such financial penalties during a race weekend. As long as Leclerc did not incur a sporting penalty that impacted his grid position for Sunday’s Grand Prix, Ferrari would accept this fine as a fitting punishment for their mistake.

The #16 driver seems to be in the fight for pole position and the race win, with Ferrari being one of the top teams in Singapore. Ferrari will also hope that Leclerc carries on his purple patch of results from Italy and Azerbaijan around the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend.