mobile app bar

Ferrari Receives $5,585 Fine Ahead of Singapore GP Qualifying

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ferrari Receives $5,585 Fine Ahead of Singapore GP Qualifying

Credits: IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Ferrari has received a fine of €5,000 [$5,585] at the Singapore GP weekend for breaching the procedure of changing tire pressures on Charles Leclerc’s car. This happened during the FP3 session ahead of qualifying on Saturday when Leclerc came in the pitlane.

Sky Sports F1 reported the stewards’ statement which stated that if any team wants to make adjustments to their tires or reduce tire pressures, they need to obtain the correct tire temperatures before doing so. Moreover, this procedure needs to happen in the presence of an FIA representative.

This is a breach of Article 30.5 a of the FIA Sporting Regulations. The stewards’ reasoning for their decision read, “The Stewards note that this was during a Free Practice session. In accordance with similar operational tire infringements in the past, the Stewards issue a fine of €5,000.”

Usually, teams don’t experience a major impact due to such financial penalties during a race weekend. As long as Leclerc did not incur a sporting penalty that impacted his grid position for Sunday’s Grand Prix, Ferrari would accept this fine as a fitting punishment for their mistake.

The #16 driver seems to be in the fight for pole position and the race win, with Ferrari being one of the top teams in Singapore. Ferrari will also hope that Leclerc carries on his purple patch of results from Italy and Azerbaijan around the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these