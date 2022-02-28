“Ferrari seems to be the fastest car, which is surely a surprise”: Two time world champion Fernando Alonso reckons Ferrari F1-75 to be the fastest car on the grid in 2022

Former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso expects the F1-75 to be the fastest car on the grid ahead of the start of the new era

Barcelona tests have now been completed. Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari emerged as the top three teams to look out for. With the new regulation changes, it is difficult to make a prediction. However, the above-mentioned teams are the fastest as per the data provided.

There will be changes in the cars themselves ahead of the 2nd round of testing in Bahrain. As per current Alpine driver Alonso, the Ferrari team will surprise everyone in 2022.

Ferrari Sandbagging?

Ferrari completed 439 laps over the span of three days in testing. Charles Leclerc was over half-a-second behind leader Lewis Hamilton. The number 16 driver drove with the C3 tires and Hamilton chased down the standings with the C5 tires.

Experts including Alonso can surely predict Ferrari topping the chart if they drove with the C5 tires as well. Alonso from his observations stated: “Ferrari seems to be the fastest car, which is surely a surprise. For Carlos [Sainz] it’s great news and for Spain in general.”

Ferrari has focused on F1 – 75’s reliability over speed this year. The coming Bahrain test will unleash the true expectations of the car.

Don’t rule out Mercedes just yet

“Mercedes has also turned [out] fast,” Alonso stated that the standing toppers should not be ruled out. Based on his experience and understanding, Ferrari and Mercedes are the teams he will keep an eye on.

Lewis Hamilton despite finishing at P1 stated that Ferrari has put great focus on the car and could be ‘several months ahead of the other teams.

As per his assumption, Ferrari put all their efforts on the 2022 car instead of the 2021 challenger stating:

“We could assume that Ferrari maybe didn’t develop their 2021 car very much and put everything into this year’s car,” Hamilton informed the media.

“This could mean they could be several months ahead of the rest of the teams, but we’ll have to wait and see,” he concluded.