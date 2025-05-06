Stylish Patrick Mahomes Flaunts $3,700 Louis Vuitton Shorts Suit While Witnessing Oscar Piastri’s F1 Miami Win With Wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes has spent the offseason trying to move past the sting of a tough Super Bowl loss. With no football to play, he’s kept busy by making the rounds at various sporting events. He caught a KC Current vs. Portland Thorns soccer match, watched the Dallas Mavericks in action, and even returned to his alma mater to see them face off against Houston.

Most recently, fans spotted him at the Miami Grand Prix pit stop, dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, just as Oscar Piastri claimed the spotlight on the track.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attended the Miami Grand Prix — not just as fans of Formula 1, but with a personal stake in the race. They weren’t there to cheer for Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes. Instead, they showed their support for the French team Alpine, watching from the brand’s exclusive racing hospitality suite.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has expanded his business portfolio beyond football, joining a star-studded investor group backing Alpine, a team still finding its footing in the F1 world. The group, led by Otro Capital, includes not just Mahomes but also his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, golf star Rory McIlroy, and several other high-profile names. Mahomes first invested in the team in 2023 and has made appearances at multiple races since, including last year’s Miami Grand Prix.

Of course, Mahomes used the occasion to showcase his style. While he didn’t wear anything extravagant, he still made a subtle fashion statement, sporting a Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall collection. His outfit featured an open-collar, short-sleeve cotton shirt worth $2000 and matching shorts with blue, black, and white stripes worth $1700, complemented by classic LV sunglasses and Adidas sneakers.

Brittany opted for a sleek, monochrome look — a beige corset paired with crisp white pants, a matching mini purse, and oversized brown sunglasses that completed her chic ensemble.

The Miami Grand Prix concluded with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri winning the race with 25 points, while McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Mahomes’ Alpine racing team’s driver, Pierre Gasly, finished 13th, which is a marked improvement from his performance at Saudi Arabian GP.