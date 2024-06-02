Family Member Fuels Lando Norris – Magui Corceiro Dating Rumors Through Social Media Activity

Lando Norris has been at the center of dating rumors ever since he split up with his former girlfriend, Luisinha Oliveira, in September 2022. Most of these rumors have revolved around Portuguese model Magui Corceiro. Although there has been no official confirmation about their relationship, Lando‘s sister-in-law, Savannah Norris, has recently fueled the rumors with her social media activity.

Magui Corceiro recently shared a series of photos on Instagram, and Savannah liked the post. This simple act might lead to further speculations that there might be more to the story than meets the eye. After all, as the saying goes, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)

What’s rather interesting is that Savannah, her husband Oliver (Lando’s older brother), Lando, and Magui were recently seen on a double date at a casino. A clip of Lando arriving at the casino with Magui was filmed by @monaco_luxurystyle and shared on Instagram by @f1gossippofficial.

Just a day before their casino outing, the rumored couple had been seen enjoying a drive around Monaco, marking the third time in quick succession they were photographed together in public. All of this, combined with Corceiro’s frequent presence in the F1 paddock, has only intensified their relationship rumors.

However, despite multiple sightings of the duo earlier in 2023, the dating rumors cooled off for a while. Lando clarified that he and Magui were just friends after they were seen together at a dinner date in December last year.

What more do we know about the Lando Norris-Magui Corceiro dating rumors?

Only days after the 2023 Formula 1 season concluded in Abu Dhabi, a photo posted on X by an F1 fan, ‘Katie’, showed the McLaren driver and Magui dining together. However, as fans were getting convinced that the two were dating unofficially, Lando addressed the rumors by saying, “It seems I can’t have friends nowadays, can’t be seen with someone without somehow being in a relationship.”

As things were starting to calm down following Norris’ remark, the rumors recently resurfaced following the British driver’s maiden Formula 1 win at the Miami Grand Prix. During the event, Magui was in Lisbon, Portugal, thousands of miles away from Miami.

Nonetheless, she was keenly following the race. Fans on social media noticed that one of her friends had posted an Instagram story and Magui can be seen watching the Grand Prix on her phone while at a restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 GOSSIPP OFFICIAL (@f1gossippofficial)

While neither has confirmed a relationship, the continuous hints and social media activities continue to keep fans guessing. Only time will tell if there’s more to this story.