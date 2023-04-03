“Fever Dream Of A Discerning Housewife”: Toto Wolff Left Stumped With A Quirky Greeting Related to Susie Wolff

WOLFF Toto (aut), Team Principal & CEO of Mercedes AMG F1 Team, portrait during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – F1 – AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 – RACE DPPI/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL 00122007_F12023GP03AUS_JK266656

Toto Wolff is by far one of the most successful F1 team principals. Under his leadership, Mercedes went from being a midfield team to winning 8 consecutive constructors trophies between 2014 and 2021.

The Austrian is also by far one of the best-looking men in the F1 paddock. All thanks to being in great shape and well dressed in his white Mercedes shirt and black trousers.

The Mercedes boss has a cult fan following of his own and for giving the drivers tough competition in the looks department. While Mr. Wolff has received a fair share of compliments, he was left baffled by a particular one ahead of the 2023 Australian GP.

Toto Wolff left confused after a bizarre compliment

Comedian Troy Hawke gave a warm reception to all team principals and drivers ahead of the Australian GP. While each driver and team boss received a unique greet from the British comedian, Toto Wolff was left astounded.

The “Greeters Guild” President is known for bizarre greetings while dressed in a bathrobe like a fancy 1920s butler. Upon Wolff’s arrival, Hawke stated, “Fever dream of choice for the discerning housewife!”

While the Mercedes boss laughed it off, he was left confused. Wolff went back to clarify, “What’s a discerning housewife?”

However, the answer did not help him. Hawke explained, “A discerning housewife is someone who is particular and discriminatory in their choice of a fever dream.”

Not sure if that was a compliment on the Austrian’s looks, but it did leave him further confused. As Wolff went along with his day, Hawke shouted, “Shoulders back Toto!”

Though Wolff has been married to Susie Wolff since 2015, she is anything but a discerning housewife. After a successful stint in Formula E, she took a sabbatical, and now she has taken charge of the F1 drivers’ academy for women in the hope of adding diversity to the grid.

A day of mixed results for Mercedes

Toto Wolff had a rollercoaster day during the Australian GP. Lewis Hamilton managed to secure the team’s first podium of the season by securing P2. However, George Russell was forced to retire after suffering an engine blowout.

Wolff claims the results show Mercedes have taken the right steps following a difficult start to the season. Both drivers qualified in the top 3 for the race on Sunday. Russell also led the race briefly after overtaking Max Verstappen at the start.

Wolff commented, “We had a strong pace today and it was close with the Aston Martins and the Ferraris. That is good news for us, and I think we have made a step forward this weekend, both on one-lap and race pace.”

Russell was leading and came in for his first pitstop ahead of the first red flag of the day. This put him at a disadvantage as he ended last with other drivers getting a free pitstop.

However, Wolff defended the team’s call, “It was unfortunate with George. He stopped from the lead and changed onto the hard tire. It was the right call, and he would have been very much at the front.”

Hamilton also set a new record with his podium. He is now the only driver in the sport’s history to have secured a podium in every season for 17 consecutive seasons.