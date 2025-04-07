Max Verstappen’s $12.3 Million Yacht Comes in Use for Kelly Piquet Amidst Pregnancy

1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates becoming the 2023 Drivers World Champion with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

In January 2025, Max Verstappen purchased a brand-new yacht in Italy, which, along with his private jet, became the latest addition to his collection of luxury modes of transport. And while Verstappen still understandably relies on the private jet to travel to his races, the new yacht has proved to be useful to Kelly Piquet, who is pregnant with their child.

The pair announced their pregnancy in December last year, shortly after Verstappen was crowned champion for the fourth year in a row. Since then, Piquet has been spotted preparing for the baby’s arrival, including shopping for clothes.

With the baby’s due date fast approaching, preparations have ramped up—including hosting a baby shower. That’s where the Dutchman’s $12.3 million asset has come in handy for Piquet.

On Sunday, the Brazilian model took to Instagram to share a series of stories from the event, which was hosted aboard Verstappen’s yacht, Unleash The Lion—brought home to Monaco three months ago. Piquet wore an elegant white dress, her baby bump now clearly visible.

“Beautiful inside and outside” she wrote as a caption on one of her solo pictures.

Piquet invited a bunch of her friends, who made the occasion even more special for the soon to be mother. “Thank god for my girls bringing the vibes,” she wrote on another story.

Kelly Piquet enjoying her baby shower pic.twitter.com/pnWeHiFJVu — F1 Library (@dnf_fastest) April 7, 2025

Piquet and Verstappen haven’t revealed exactly when the baby is due, but it’s expected to be within the next two to three months. For Piquet, it won’t be a new experience, as she already has a daughter in Penelope. For Verstappen, however, it’ll be an entirely new experience. Thankfully, he feels more ready than ever.

“Yeah, it’s super exciting, of course. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope,” the 27-year-old said on the Talking Bulls podcast.

Verstappen has developed an endearing bond with Penelope, who was born in July 2019 when the Brazilian was still in a relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen has been an excellent father figure to Penelope and has formed a sweet family with her and Piquet. The three of them, who reside in Monaco, will be welcoming a new member into their lives—something Verstappen is clearly looking forward to.

“When it’s like, going to be fully your own, it’s going to be different challenge, but I’m looking forward to it,” Verstappen added.

That said, Verstappen has insisted that his F1 career will remain unaffected. While there were speculations about whether Verstappen might take a year off after his child is born, he has firmly dismissed the idea. “No, I never considered taking a year out. It’s not on my mind,” he said.

What’s in store for Verstappen Jr.?

While Verstappen looks set to continue his exploits in F1 for the foreseeable future, many are curious about whether his daughter—her gender accidentally revealed by Piquet—might inherit his generational racing talent. And if she does, would the Dutchman encourage her to pursue motorsport as a career?

Verstappen has explicitly stated that he won’t influence his child to take up racing. While his own father, Jos Verstappen, did guide him down that path—ultimately shaping a dominant and relentless world champion—he isn’t eager to follow the same approach unless his child shows genuine interest in it.

“Well, if he or she wants to do it and I see that there is talent I would support it, of course, naturally. But I really hope not! No pressure, just live your life,” Verstappen told Motorsport.com.

In another interview, he reiterated this stance, stating that he won’t “actively push” his offspring toward racing. “You shouldn’t push your kids into something you like. They might not like it and all the effort is for nothing.”