Red Bull Mechanic Calum Nicholas Hailed as Hero for Slandering Lewis Hamilton Fan for Doing “Disservice” to Former World Champion

After a difficult race weekend in Singapore for Red Bull, many of their team members faced a lot of criticism. One such member was one of their mechanics- Calum Nicholas. In a now-deleted post, a Lewis Hamilton fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a dig at Nicholas and Red Bull for not being able to defend their winning streak in Singapore. However, it was the F1 team’s mechanic’s response that won the day and the fans’ praise.

The Singapore GP marked Red Bull’s first loss since the 2022 Sap Paolo GP. There was a common belief within the paddock that Red Bull might become the first team in history to go undefeated in a season, but the Marina Bay Street Circuit did not suit their car at all. The shocking loss gave way for people to ridicule Red Bull, with X user saying to Nicholas, “Anyway, at least Red Bull have bottled being invincible this year. Shove that one in the trophy cabinet @F1mech,” followed by two laughing emojis.



Red Bull mechanic’s modest reply wins the day

X user ‘LH44Joseph’ tried rubbing salt in Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas’ wounds by taking a dig at his team’s broken streak. The mechanic came up with a modest reply, which not only seemed to have shut the heckler up but also won the hearts of F1 fans. The user has since deleted the post, but not before another X user, ‘RedBull Power Unit,‘ could take a screen grab of the post and later share it while thanking Nicholas for “owning this clown.”

A modest Nicholas replied,

“You really do Lewis a disservice with this kinda behavior. But that’s fine, enjoy your evening,” followed by a ‘thumbs up’ emoji.

While most people would have chosen to come up with a salty reply, the Red Bull mechanic kept his calm and was modest with his choice of words. The modesty instantly rewarded Nicholas as people flocked in support and praise of his reply while also seeing the heckler delete his original post.

Fans love Nicholas’ modest reply

Rarely do we see modesty in today’s day and age, especially in arguments that take place in social media. Hence Nicholas choosing to remain calm in his response was surprisign. Fans quickly praised the mechanic for his composure and they let their feelings known, too.

Even some Lewis Hamilton fans rallied in support of Nicholas after some harsh comments by the other user.

With the Japanese GP up next, Red Bull is once again going to be the heavy favorite going into the race. As such, it is only a matter of a few days for Nicholas before he can become a part of a winning team again (potentially). He could even have chosen to state this in his reply as the Suzuka track perfectly suits the RB19, instead, he chose to take the high road, which is often considered to be the better path.